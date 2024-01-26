Rehanne Skinner and her West Ham United side face perhaps the biggest game of their season so far when they travel to Ashton Gate to play fellow WSL relegation battlers Bristol City on Sunday.

In a case of a real grudge match, both the Hammers and the Robins come into this fixture on five points, though the East London side are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The visitors will also be looking for revenge following the hosts’ 3-2 victory at the Chigwell Construction Stadium back in November, their sole victory of the season so far.

The value of the fixture has also been increased by the departure of Lisa Evans from West Ham, who made the move over to the South West to join City in their fight to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

‘It might not even be the prettiest of games’

Skinner’s team showed plenty of promise in their most recent league fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, but ultimately came out on the wrong side of an exciting encounter, losing 4-3 to their London rivals.

Reflecting on the progress made and promising signs shown in that game, she said: “I thought we played really well all the way through the game, but I’m realist with it and I don’t think we did enough to win the game. “I thought we deserved a point out of the game and I think collectively you can see the direction of travel with players when we’re executing all of the bits that we want to with our playing style.”



Skinner then offered a clear sign of optimism and respect to her side’s opponents heading into this weekend’s fixture, explaining how both teams will be more than up for the occasion, maybe even making it a less exciting game on the pitch as a result.

On this element of the game, she said: “It might not even be the prettiest of games at the weekend to be honest, but by hook or by crook, for us and for them, everyone’s gonna be fighting to get the three points, ultimately we’re gonna do whatever it takes to get to that point, so yeah, whatever it takes really!”

‘The league has always been a priority’

In the past couple of weeks, the Hammers have seen themselves eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, firstly bowing out of the FA Cup following a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in which they put in a strong performance and managed to take the game to extra time.

Elimination from the Continental Cup soon followed after a rotated side endured a 2-1 defeat to Championship club Birmingham City at St. Andrews, meaning that they had no way of progressing to the knock out stages of the competition.

Despite seeing the benefits of these competitions and understanding the frustration of some fans at their early exits, Skinner emphasised that she has always prioritised the league above all else.

On this, she said: “The league has always been a priority, but of course every club wants to compete as best they can within competitions. “I think the FA Cup’s a big one, but unfortunately we were drawn against Chelsea and did everything we could in that round really to give them a good game!”

She also gave more specific detail on her approach to the Continental Cup, saying: “The Conti Cup gives us an opportunity to rotate the squad for me, that’s the way that we wanna try and evolve our youngsters!”

‘They all wanna play in those settings’

Ashton Gate is one the WSL’s biggest stadiums and it couldn’t be more different to the Hammers’ humble home in Dagenham.

It has also has provided some the season’s biggest crowds, with the Robins’ games against Arsenal and Chelsea being some of the best examples.

The glamour of the occasion isn’t lost on the West Ham, with Skinner explaining how all women’s footballers have that desire to the play on the biggest stages possible and in the most important fixtures.

On this, she said: “I think all players thrive in those environments, they all wanna play in those settings where they get the opportunity to really see and feel the fans in and around the stadium and make it a really big occasion!”

Skinner also offered an insight into the mentality of a female player that gets the chance to play in such a big stadium, saying: “I think in the women’s game there’s always such a thought process amongst players and staff that we really wanna drive female role models, and it’s an opportunity to get in front of as many people as possible to show how much the game’s evolved.”

‘You make your own luck’

The Hammers’ game against Tottenham saw them score the most goals they have in a league game this season, and it offers a real indication of just how good they can be when they take their chances.

However, when questioned on if she’d take a scrappy 1-0 from a deflection after a corner, Skinner stated her belief that she doesn’t care how the goals go in as long as they go in.

On this, she said: “For me personally I don’t care how they go in! “Obviously when we see Vivi do an overhead kick which has happened this season in one of our friendlies, I’m delighted to see good play, but at the end of the day nobody really remembers what they look like.”

Skinner then elaborated on how teams simply have to have players in and around the box to be at their most effective, saying: “You make your own luck I think in and around the box, based on how you attack the key areas and how frequently you get the ball into the penalty area, so I think it just creates pressure that you can turn in your favour.”