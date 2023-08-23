Alisha Lehmann extends Aston Villa stay

Aston Villa have announced that popular forward Alisha Lehmann is now contracted to the club until June 2026 after signing a three-year contract extension with an option of a further year.

The Swiss international, who most recently featured in the Women's World Cup, in which Switzerland lost to eventual winners Spain in the Round of 16, joined The Villans in 2021 and has made her presence felt since making the permanent switch following a successful loan spell from Everton.

Lehmann has gone on to make 54 appearances in claret and blue. Last season, she formed part of a clinical forward line that helped Rachel Daly to a WSL Golden Boot, underpinning her importance to a Villa side that will look to break into the top four next season, having finished a club-high fifth in the 2022/23 Women's Super League campaign.

The news puts Aston Villa's positive transfer window back into focus. After Hannah Hampton left to join Chelsea, high-profile arrivals have included the permanent signings of Kirsty Hanson and Anna Patten after they both impressed in their loan moves from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Dutch international Daphne Van Domselaar is another new face through the doors, and Lucy Parker, prized away from West Ham, will look to star just in front of her in defence.

Carla Ward has her say:

But as important as fresh impetus is, manager Carla Ward insisted that keeping ahold of those already making a difference in the squad is just as valuable to a club's transfer policy.

Carla Ward said: "Alisha has been a big part of our journey since I arrived and has played a huge part in our progression as a football club."

"She is a very important piece to the puzzle and is someone I thoroughly enjoy working with."

"We’re delighted she’s committed her long-term future with us."