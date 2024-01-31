Opening the weekend of the Women's Super league, Aston Villa will host Bristol City at Bescot Stadium.

Severely underperforming this season, Aston Villa will be keen to cease their opportunity to take three points from bottom of the table, Bristol. Finding only two wins from their past five matches, the Villans require some improved performances to ensure security in the table.

With only two points separating 7th and 10th place, there is limited room for error but with an ever growing injury crisis, the pressure is constantly increasing.

Bristol City's season seems slightly dead and buried, relegation almost inevitable. Failing the relegation battle litmus test against West Ham last week, the Robins' opportunity and finding three points was quickly taken away by the Irons.

Accumulating five points from the season, the Championship could be Bristol's home next season however, Lauren Smith's youthful side are determined to change the narrative.

Facing a weak Villa side, this could prove an ample opportunity for Bristol to walk away with points this weekend.

Team News

Aston Villa will be without young midfielder, Laura Blindkilde Brown who completed a transfer to Manchester City on deadline day. Paying a fee of £200,000, City secured the 20-year-old much to the disadvantage of Aston Villa.

Named the Player of the Year in her past two seasons for Villa, Blindkilde Brown has been one of the most successful products of the England age group system and has thrived at Villa.

There is more midfield misfortune as Villa manager, Carla Ward confirmed that Lucy Staniforth will be out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Set to undergo surgery later in the week, the 31-year-old sustained the injury during training.

With a midfield lacking in depth, Villa managed to sign Liverpool's Miri Taylor on loan until the end of the season. A deadline day signing, the 23-year-old has been short of game time for the Reds but has demonstrated pockets of her ability such as scoring at the Emirates, securing a win over Arsenal.

Despite their high chance of relegation - currently sat in 12th on five points - City had a quiet transfer window with limited recruitment.

Scotland centurion, Lisa Evans made the move from East London after her two-and-a-half season spell with West Ham.

Signing until June 2025, Evans made her debut against her former club last weekend in a 2-1 loss. Evans experienced a relegation battle last season with the Irons and will once again be fighting for her team to stay in the WSL.

Likely Lineups

Aston Villa: Daphne van Domselaar, Noelle Maritz, Rachel Corse, Anna Patten, Sarah Mayling, Kenza Dali, Jordan Nobbs, Miri Taylor, Kirtsy Hanson, Alisha Lehmann, Rachel Daly

Bristol City: Shae Yáñez, Ella Powell, Satara Murray, Sille Struck, Megan Connolly, Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Mae Rodgers, Carrie Jones, Abi Harrison, Lisa Evans, Amalie Thestrup

Key Players

Aston Villa - Kirsty Hanson

Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson is one of their few consistent and reliable attackers. With speed and physicality among her attributes, the Scotland international will become even more crucial during Villa's injury crisis.

Although she has only contributed one assist this season in the WSL, Hanson's defensive work has improved and has played a much more hybrid role.

With a everchanging squad due to transfers and injuries, Hanson provides some continuity for the Villans.

Bristol City - Lisa Evans

Signing from relegation rivals, West Ham, Lisa Evans will be essential for Bristol City's plans. Having been forced to be versatile for the Irons, Evans can adapt to play as a forward, winger or even in defence.

With over 100 international appearances for Scotland, World Cup and Champions League experience, Evans is an anomaly in a youthful Robins side.

Joining Scotland teammates, Abi Harrison, Amy Rodgers and Jamie-Lee Napier, the 31-year-old will be alongside familiar faces in the attack.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Bescot Stadium, Walsall

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Saturday 3rd February

How can I watch?

The match will be live on the FA Player