West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa: Daly's late spectacular strike seals the points for Villa

In injury time, Rachel Daly scored an incredible goal to earn Aston Villa a thrilling Women's Super League victory over West Ham.
Story of the game:
Before half-time, Anna Patten headed Villa to equalise after Viviane Asseyi had given West Ham the lead from the penalty spot.
Adriana Leon gave Villa the lead, and Lisa Evans appeared to have given West Ham a point with a spectacular half-volley.
However, Daly scored a stunning late winner from right inside the box.
The Hammers were motivated to play Villa despite their recent WSL loss to Manchester United, which ended in a 5-0 loss.
After she whistled a shot past the post on the turn, Riko Ueki forced a close-range header beyond Daphne van Domselaar at point-blank range.
West Ham ought to have felt confident enough to take control of the game after Asseyi's low shot into the bottom-left corner from the penalty spot sent Domselaar the wrong way.
However, it gave Villa a shock, and Patten equalised moments later with a header at the back post after latching onto Daly's flick.
After the break, Villa took the lead thanks to a clinical finish from Leon that went beyond Mackenzie Arnold. However, with ten minutes to go, Evans found some space on the edge of the area and fired a half-volley into the top-right corner following Asseyi's knockdown to tie the score.
However, England international Daly had an equally spectacular moment to secure the three points for the visitors with a strong acrobatic effort with her left foot past Van Domselaar.
Analysis:
West Ham has some issues, they couldn't see the game out to take a point, and now they haven't won at home in the WSL for a year which is an amazing feat albeit for the wrong reasons and if they keep on this downward spiral they could soon see themselves rooted to the bottom of the Women's Super League table.
As for Aston Villa, they climbed off of the foot of the table to 9th place and have Van Domselaar to thank who made a string of fine saves in the Villa goal.
In all, it was a close fought-out game, proper end-to-end action and West Ham will be gutted to have lost that game in the way they did having worked so hard to get back into it.