West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa: Daly's late spectacular strike seals the points for Villa

A detailed view of practice balls prior to the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In injury time, Rachel Daly scored an incredible goal to earn Aston Villa a thrilling Women's Super League victory over West Ham.

Story of the game:

Before half-time, Anna Patten headed Villa to equalise after Viviane Asseyi had given West Ham the lead from the penalty spot.

Viviane Asseyi of West Ham scores her sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Adriana Leon gave Villa the lead, and Lisa Evans appeared to have given West Ham a point with a spectacular half-volley.

However, Daly scored a stunning late winner from right inside the box.

The Hammers were motivated to play Villa despite their recent WSL loss to Manchester United, which ended in a 5-0 loss.

Adriana Leon of Aston Villa scores her sides second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

After she whistled a shot past the post on the turn, Riko Ueki forced a close-range header beyond Daphne van Domselaar at point-blank range.

West Ham ought to have felt confident enough to take control of the game after Asseyi's low shot into the bottom-left corner from the penalty spot sent Domselaar the wrong way.

Anna Patten of Aston Villa celebrates with team mates after scoring her sides first goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

However, it gave Villa a shock, and Patten equalised moments later with a header at the back post after latching onto Daly's flick.

After the break, Villa took the lead thanks to a clinical finish from Leon that went beyond Mackenzie Arnold. However, with ten minutes to go, Evans found some space on the edge of the area and fired a half-volley into the top-right corner following Asseyi's knockdown to tie the score.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer of West Ham clashes with of Aston Villa during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

However, England international Daly had an equally spectacular moment to secure the three points for the visitors with a strong acrobatic effort with her left foot past Van Domselaar.

Analysis:

West Ham has some issues, they couldn't see the game out to take a point, and now they haven't won at home in the WSL for a year which is an amazing feat albeit for the wrong reasons and if they keep on this downward spiral they could soon see themselves rooted to the bottom of the Women's Super League table.

Shannon Cooke of West Ham is tackled by Rachel Daley of Aston Villa during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

As for Aston Villa, they climbed off of the foot of the table to 9th place and have Van Domselaar to thank who made a string of fine saves in the Villa goal.

Adriana Leon of Aston Villa celebrates with team mates after she scores her sides second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at Chigwell Construction Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In all, it was a close fought-out game, proper end-to-end action and West Ham will be gutted to have lost that game in the way they did having worked so hard to get back into it.