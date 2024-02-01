Tottenham Hotspur manager Robert Vilahamn has admitted he was sad to see Angharad James leave for Seattle Reign on deadline day.

The Welsh midfielder had featured in every WSL match for Tottenham this season, primarily in her unfavoured position at right-back. However, James asked to leave the club in January after Seattle came calling. Vilahamn stated he loved working with her.

"I loved working with James. I think she's a great person, amazing player and she's been so loyal in playing in a new position, helping the team and helping us develop the way we want to play. I knew she didn't really want to play there, but she was always straightforward because she was a team player. That's quite unique in football so I'm impressed with what she's done."

Alongside his respect for James, Vilahamn also admitted he did not want to sell the 29-year-old, but he did not want to turn the offer down for her.

"I didn't want to sell her, I love working with her, but when a player - in her age and career who wanted to play in her position - came to me saying a club wanted to buy her, I had to listen. What kind of coach would I be if I'm not listening to that? If you really want to go, I will not stop her, because I feel like she deserved to go if she wanted to go," he stated.

"It's sad that she's leaving, but I'm also happy for her that she's found a good contract in that league and she can compete in her position and have a bright future there."

Tottenham must now move on in their season without James and with just two out-and-out full-backs. Spurs currently sit sixth in the WSL table, level on points with Liverpool in fifth. A win for either side would provide breathing space between one another on Sunday.

Ashleigh Neville injured for three to five weeks

Ashleigh Neville is set to miss the next three to five weeks according to Vilahamn. The English full-back twisted her ankle last week, forcing her to miss the match against Manchester City.

It was hoped within the club that it would not be serious — and she would be available for the upcoming match against Liverpool. However, it is worse than first expected.

"It's a twisted ankle, but it's still a grade two so she will need to be off for three to five weeks, which is a little bit more than we expected. It is not like it is several months, but we will need to deal without her for a few weeks. It's a little bit sad, but it's also good that we signed new full-backs so we have options there," the Swede said.

However, despite her injury and despite James leaving, Spurs never looked to re-enter the transfer market.

"The James situation had been going for two weeks or so. I knew about it earlier on. We decided that we brought a few full-backs in, so we didn't really need to look for a new one. Neville is now injured, which is a little bit of bad luck that it happens at the same time, but we have other players who can step in there as well. We don't want to panic sign players because that's not part of the strategy we have."

One reason for that is due to Vilahamn's trust in new signings Amanda Nilden and Charli Grant. Both joined in January and they will now be expected to start every match at full-back.

"I'm 100% sure that they can handle this league. They have the potential to be top full-backs in this league. Now I need to play them more in the beginning [of their careers], which is good in one way because then they will learn quickly," Vilahamn told VAVEL.

"Both of them had a good game against Manchester City one of the best wingers in this league. They've already shown that they can handle this. We tried to work a bit with Ramona Petzelberger as a full-back because she's a very versatile player and nailed the last few minutes against Man City as well.

"We have options, but I'm not stressed about this situation. It's more that it will be fun to play them and see how they can develop because they are here for the long term."

Tottenham prepare for three matches in seven days

Tottenham's match against Liverpool kickstarts a run of three matches in seven days. Three days after the trip to Merseyside, they face Man City again in the Continental Cup quarter-finals. Whilst, next Saturday, they host Charlton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It will likely force Vilahamn to make changes each match to cope with the intensity every time, but he told VAVEL that he is confident they will play a strong team in all three matches.

"We have a conversation on how we train and it's able to handle two games a week. That's how we want to make sure our players are fit enough to do. If nothing comes up, they should be able to handle two games a week, because that's how we train.

"Normally we train very hard in the middle of the week instead of a game — and, if a game does come, then we don't train so hard in the middle of the week. I think you can look at those three games and you can play a strong team in all three games.

"On the other hand, I feel like we have a strong bench so we have competition. It's not going to be rotation; it's going to be about competition in the sports.

"You can see the loads after each game, but we have a good squad and we are going to make sure we have a strong 11 in every match."