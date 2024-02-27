A battle which was once inevitable won by those in red has turned a page to become less predictable and a true derby.

With Tottenham Hotspur hosting the first North London Derby of the season, the Lilywhites enjoyed their first victory over the Gunners in a shock 1-0 win.

With around 166 tickets left for the North London Derby this weekend, Arsenal are set for another sell-out WSL game following their record crowd against Manchester United. A 60,000-strong Emirates crowd is challenging place to head as an away team, Arsenal familiar with the atmosphere at their part-time home.

The Gunners are just about still in title race conversations, the loss to Spurs earlier in the year not aiding their cause. Tottenham have surpassed initial expectations after a poor 2022/23 season and sit in 6th place, three points behind Liverpool.

12 points separate the sides this weekend however, having secured their first derby win, Tottenham will be ignited by newfound confidence and could take advantage of Arsenal's host of injuries.

Team News

Arsenal find themselves with an extensive list of absences this weekend. Canadians Sabrina D'Angelo and Cloe Lacasse, plus new signing - the USA's Emily Fox have featured in the Gold Cup for their respective nations.

Over the international break, Dutch duo, Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova withdrew from the Nations League third place play off, returning to Arsenal through injury. Jonas Eidevall confirmed that Miedema requires minor surgery on her knee and she will be out of action for a few weeks, a step back in her return from an ACL injury. Pelova is progressing and should be available for the weekend.

In addition, Katie McCabe came off injured for Ireland against Wales and England skipper, Leah Williamson withdrew from the England camp with a hamstring issue. Eidevall confirmed that the pair are progressing ahead of Sunday. Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt is back with the squad but will not be available for the game.

Another Swede missing is Lina Hurtig who has barely featured for the Gunners this season. Eidevall hinted that Hurtig may not return for the rest of the season. He did not confirm the injury and said there was 'a lack of clarity'.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal: Manu Zinsberger, Katie McCabe, Laia Codina, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Steph Catley, Lia Wälti, Victoria Pelova, Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Alessia Russo

Tottenham: Barbora Votíková, Charlie Grant, Amy Turner, Molly Bartrip, Amanda Nildén, Celin Bizet, Kit Graham, Eveliina Summanen, Grace Clinton, Martha Thomas, Bethany England

Key Players

Arsenal - Lia Wälti

Stepping up to organise the midfield when Arsenal captain, Kim Little, has been on the sidelines, Lia Wälti is vital in Arsenal's fluidity of play. Often playing a a defensive midfielder, the Swiss international has registered herself three assists this season and has been pivotal in build up play.

Retaining her defensive qualities, Wälti ranks highly for successful blocks and tackles. Calling Arsenal home since 2018, the 30-year-old has featured in a number of North London Derbies, including a number of positive results at the Emirates.

With Arsenal's lack of a bench, Wälti will be relied on to put in a strong and resilient shift this weekend.

Tottenham - Grace Clinton

Making her senior England debut, registering her first Lionesses goal and retaining her place in Sarina Wiegman's starting XI - that was all in a week for Tottenham Hotspur's Grace Clinton.

Product of a successful loan spell from Manchester United, the 20-year-old made the step up to the senior side in October 2023 after accumulating a handful of caps for the U23s.

Clinton has made herself undroppable for Spurs, forming good partnerships with Martha Thomas and Bethany England up front.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Emirates Stadium, London

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Sunday 3rd March

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BBC Two