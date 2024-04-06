Any type of goal, any kind of win will currently do Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal on the stroke of half time was certainly fortuitous but the home crowd at Goodison Park still welcomed it with open arms.

That goal prevented Everton from suffering an unwanted club record of 14 games without victory and eased their relegation worries too. Little has fallen Calvert-Lewin’s way in recent times, and neither did much fall his team’s way in a tedious first half.

But when Arijanet Muric, the Burnley goalkeeper, dallied with a clearance as the break approached, the Everton striker ensured that punishment was dished out. Sean Dyche’s team were due some luck in front of goal, as was his centre-forward.

Like buses, Calvert-Lewin had waited six months for a goal and two have now come in the space of five days.

The relief was palpable at the final whistle. Facing the 19th-ranked team in the division, a win was a must. It maintained Everton’s buffer above the bottom three at four points with them holding a game in hand on their relegation rivals.

A greater cushion may be required given Everton are due to discover what punishment they will receive for a second breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) next week.

Meanwhile, Burnley only had themselves to blame for the 21st defeat of their league campaign which all but condemned them to an immediate return to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany’s team would be reduced to ten men in the second half when Dara O’Shea walked for a lunge on Dwight McNeil. It was the seventh time this season that Burnley had one of their own dismissed.

Story of the game

It was against Burnley in December that Everton last tasted victory in the league; and with this rematch marking the first of four remaining home games against teams in the bottom six, the need to rediscover winning ways was seen as paramount by the home support.

Both teams had played out 1-1 draws in midweek: Everton’s being notable for Calvert-Lewin finally ending his 23-game goalless run with a late penalty against Newcastle United, while Burnley’s extended their unbeaten run to four matches, meaning they arrived here in their best form of the season.

Yet neither side were willing to take to the front foot in what was an extremely cagey first half. Jarrad Branthwaite shooting well wide and Lorenz Assignon, back from suspension, having an inviting cross intercepted counted as the best chances of a tepid opening.

Jacob Bruun Larsen struck a free-kick over the crossbar after Maxime Esteve was fouled by James Tarkowski. However, it did not trouble Jordan Pickford — the sum total of the Everton ‘keeper’s first-half involvement was the retrieval of a stray cap that blew off someone’s head and onto the pitch in the blustery conditions.

Although Burnley tried their best, the lack of quality from both sides was apparent. Tension amongst the home supporters was released when Everton were gifted their opener in first-half stoppage time

Muric took too long to clear his lines and Calvert-Lewin pressed the Burnley ‘keeper and as he launched his delayed kick, the Everton striker stuck out his right leg to deflect the ball over the stranded Kosovan and into an empty net.

Burnley continued to contribute to their own downfall when they were caught playing out from the back. Calvert-Lewin flicked the ball between O’Shea’s legs before firing at goal. Muric partly redeemed his earlier aberration with a fine save with his legs.

Their afternoon went from bad to worse in the 65th minute when O’Shea lost the ball to McNeil and tried to avenge but fouled the Everton winger and was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver.

In fairness, Burnley responded quite well. Branthwaite was required to produce a last-ditch clearance to prevent Josh Cullen from going through on goal and substitute Josh Brownhill curled an effort narrowly wide.

It made for a nervy ending for Everton but they were not going to let this win out of their grasp — it had been a long time coming.