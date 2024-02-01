Manchester City continued their impressive home run in the league, with this victory leaving the Champions five points off of Liverpool with a game in hand. Here’s how the players performed:

Manchester City:

Ederson – 6

A very quiet evening for the Manchester City number one, making just two simple saves in the match. Ederson was booked for an altercation with Connor Roberts mid-way through the second period.

John Stones – 7

Completing 92% of passes, the England international had an easy game at the back for City. It was a surprise that Stones played on the right side of a three, rather than stepping into midfield regularly, a key feature of his game in the treble-winning side last season.

Nathan Ake – 7

After his winner at Spurs on Friday, Ake completed the most passes of any player involved in the game and made it difficult for Foster and Amdouni to even have a sniff of a chance on the counter-attack.

Josko Gvardiol – 6

The 22-year-old had a quiet evening with his team being so dominant on the ball. Gvardiol did however get beaten a little too easily for Burnley’s consolation goal in the final few moments.

Rodri – 8

The best holding midfielder in world football currently, Rodri once again showed his quality with a delicious finish into the corner, right at the start of the second half. This goal means that Rodri has netted against the Clarets in both the home and away fixtures this campaign.

Rico Lewis – 7

Having a free role on the night in terms of his position, the 19-year-old ensured that he was always available to receive possession and was brave in terms of driving with the ball to set up attacks. There is no doubt the England starlet is a big part of Guardiola’s future plans.

Kevin De Bruyne – 8

This man just oozes quality. You could feel the buzz in the stadium every time he got on the ball, trying to feed teammates regularly. The Belgian made his first PL start since August after a long-term injury. He threaded a beautiful pass through for Julian Alvarez’s second goal, a pass that caught the Burnley defence off guard from a direct free kick.

Matheus Nunes – 7

The summer signing from Wolves played centrally, supporting Alvarez whenever he could. Nunes clipped a delicate cross onto the head of Alvarez for City’s opening goal of the evening and created the most chances out of any player in the match (four).

Jeremy Doku – 7

Without a goal involvement on the evening, Doku was a constant threat on the left-hand side and gave Vitinho nightmares. The 21-year-old was booked in the second half for a late challenge but also created the most chances out of any player in the match (four).

Julian Alvarez – 8

The World Cup winner took his two first-half goals really well, ensuring that he was busy in the box and causing problems for the Burnley defenders with his movement. The two goals on Wednesday evening take Alvarez to eight this season in the Premier League.

Phil Foden – 7

Playing on the right, Foden didn’t have as big of an impact as he has in recent weeks when being played centrally. However, the left-footed wizard did pick up an assist for City’s third goal of the evening, playing a pass into Rodri that he could guide first time into the corner of the net.

Substitutes:

Erling Haaland – 6

The loudest cheer of the evening came when this man was introduced with 20 minutes remaining. Haaland’s movement off the ball was excellent as always, but the Norwegian couldn’t grab himself a goal in the short time he had on the pitch. Scarily, he is still the top goal scorer in this year’s Golden Boot race, with 14 goals in 15 Premier League appearances.

Jack Grealish – 6

The England winger was introduced with 15 minutes to go and ensured his side saw out the victory. Grealish’s impact on the game wasn’t huge, only touching the ball seven times.

Mateo Kovacic – N/A

Kovacic played eight minutes.

Sergio Gomez – N/A

Gomez played eight minutes.

Burnley:



James Trafford – 6

A quiet evening for James Trafford, with the Burnley shot-stopper only making one save during the entirety of the match but picking the ball out of the back of his net three times. His distribution wasn’t the best on the night, completing 6/24 long balls (25%).

Vitinho – 5

The Brazilian committed two fouls during the game and struggled on the whole against Doku, being dribbled past six times and losing the most duels in the match (nine). However, Vitinho did make seven recoveries.

Hjalmar Ekdal – 5

The Swede, who was only making his fifth Premier League appearance of the season, was booked for a trip in the first-half which gave away the free-kick which led to the Blues’ second goal.

Dara O’Shea – 5

O’Shea’s partnership with Ekdal ensured that City didn’t run riot in the second half, but the damage was already done in the first half and the opening minute of the second. A relatively quiet evening for the Irishman, who completed 79% of attempted passes.

Ameen Al-Dakhil – 7

Aside from his consolation goal in the final moments of the match, Al-Dakhil was the Clarets' best player on the evening. Keeping Phil Foden quiet is no easy task, but the Belgian managed to do that for large parts of the game,

Johann Berg Gudmundsson – 6

Gudmundsson had a lot of defending to do on the night, so was unable to show his attacking qualities. The Icelandic international was hooked with 30 minutes to go for Connor Roberts.

Sander Berge – 6

Berge worked well with Josh Brownhill in the middle of the park for Burnley but found it hard to get into the game, having the least touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes (31 touches).

Josh Brownhill – 6

Brownhill committed two fouls in the match and had a speculative shot on target, but similar to Berge, struggled to keep possession due to the City press. Not the easiest game he will play this season, for sure.

Wilson Odobert – 6

Odobert caused some issues in the first half down Burnley’s left-hand side. However, the 19-year-old, who has been in fine form in recent weeks, was substituted with 15 minutes to go for Anass Zaroury.

Zeki Amdouni – 6

Service was at a premium for Amdouni and Foster. The Swiss international only touched the ball 19 times during the match and was one of the three who were substituted with half an hour remaining.

Lyle Foster – 5

Foster really struggled against City’s dominant back three and was often left isolated. 10 touches in 60 minutes suggests that the hosts made good use of their 74% of the ball. The South African was also substituted with half an hour left to play.

Substitutes:

Connor Roberts – 5

The game was dead and buried when Roberts was introduced. The Welsh international had a scuffle with Rico Lewis and Ederson, which saw him pick up his third yellow card of the campaign.

Aaron Ramsey – 6

Ramsey picked the ball up in positive areas for the away side and looked the most likely player to drive forward and create chances for Burnley. The 21-year-old completed 10/12 passes in his half-an-hour cameo.

David Datro Fofana – 6

Fofana was barely involved in the game when introduced but picked himself up a lovely assist after he skipped past Gvardiol before pulling the ball across for Al-Dakhil to bundle home.

Anass Zaroury – 5

At 3-0 down away to the treble winners, it’d be difficult to have an impact on the game in a 15-minute period. Zaroury will be glad to have made his fifth appearance of the season for Burnley.

Han-Noah Massengo – N/A

Massengo made his Premier League debut at the Etihad but was only on the pitch for nine minutes.