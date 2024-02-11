After just seventeen minutes, Micky van de Ven was judged to have brought down Danny Welbeck inside the penalty area, allowing Brighton the chance to get off to a flyer in North London on Saturday afternoon.

Pascal Gross stepped up and scored, sending the three-thousand travelling Albion supporters into pandemonium. Guglielmo Vicario, who came under plenty of scrutiny at Goodison Park last week, was in the thick of it once more. He was called into action on multiple occasions in the first half to stop the lead being doubled.

Making his first start since being eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations, Pape Matar Sarr announced his return with a bang. As the clock ticked past the hour mark, the Senegalese equalised for Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder ran through on goal before looking to square it to Richarlison, his cross was blocked and then hit the post, but luckily for Sarr, the ball found him once again and he smashed it home into an empty net.

Brighton looked liked they could pick up all three points from the tie in the final twenty minutes of the ninety, however, in the sixth additional minute, Spurs, as they so often have done this season, provided the Premier League with more late drama.

An exquisite defence-splitting pass from James Maddison found Richarlison, he turned and set Heung-Min Son on his way towards the bye-line, where Brennan Johnson was on the receiving end of the South Korean's low cross across the face of goal, to tap home and make the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupt.

Heung-Min Son is crucial for Ange

Despite only returning from the Asian Cup on Wednesday, The Lilywhites' captain was raring to get straight back into action and help his club side at the earliest available opportunity.

The 31-year old had played over 330 minutes of football in under two weeks, yet was named amongst the substitutes in North London.

With the hosts struggling throughout the majority of the game, the skipper stepped up when his side needed him most. With the final whistle just moments away, Sonny was released down the line by Richarlison, where he then delivered a perfect ball to Brennan Johnson to score the winner.

His manager, Ange Postecoglou, labelled the attacker's crucial pass as "world class" during his post match media duties. The Australian also went on to add that the ball came from "a world class player in a clutch moment and it's about having him to come in and do that."

The three points is massive for Tottenham, who now re-enter the top four, despite the fact that it may only be momentarily, with Aston Villa facing Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Brighton are still a threat

Despite having an extensive injury list, which includes Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi, as he recovers from "invasive dental surgery," Albion still went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and looked the much better side for the majority of the ninety minutes.

Normally in football, you say that the stats don't lie, however, this was far from the truth in the capital on Saturday.

Guglielmo Vicario was called into action to provide two wonderful saves from Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma in the first half, with Ansu Fati squandering a golden opportunity with the scoreline tied at 1-1 in the second half.

The South coast side are hot on the heels of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Manchester United in eight, seventh and sixth respectively, with just three points the difference between the three places.

If they want to secure European football at The Amex for the 2024/25 season, then they need to beat Sheffield United (A) and Everton (H) in their next two upcoming fixtures, to keep up the pace with the rest of the pack.

Spurs are the kings of late drama

Tottenham are the only side to both win over fifteen points from losing positions and lose over fifteen points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Of those fifteen-plus points won, plenty have come in the dying minutes of matches. At home to both Sheffield United and Liverpool in September, Spurs scored three added time goals - a 90+8' equaliser and 90+11' winner against Sheffield United, and a 90+6' winner against Liverpool.

In December, an injury ravaged side equalised in the final minute of the ninety at The Etihad through Dejan Kulusevski to gain a point, and now at the beginning the kings of late drama struck again, as Brennan Johnson stuck a dagger in the hearts of Brighton fans as he scored a 90+6' winner.

However, it's not just been in attack where Tottenham have been in the midst of late drama. They conceded a 90+1' equaliser and 90+8' winner to throw away all three points at Molineux in November, and they did the same at Goodison Park last week.

A 90+4' equaliser from Jarrad Branthwaite meant that The Toffees snatched a point despite a superb brace from Richarlison against his former side in the first half.

If Ange Postecoglou wants to cement his side's place in the 'best of the rest' then he'll certainly need to sharpen up in defence in the late stages of the game, whilst keeping that never say die mentality to keep going and look for a late goal to salvage something from a match.

Billy Gilmour is some player

Yet again, Brighton seem to have the nail on the head with an investment in the transfer window. Having paid £7m for The Scotsman in 2022, Albion look to have secured themselves a bargain.

Gilmour shone in the heart of midfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, impressing many with his ability against the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, James Madison and former Brighton man Yves Bissouma.

Before being subbed off in the eighty-ninth minute, the former Chelsea man only misplaced six of his fifty-six attempted passes, he completed all four of his attempted long balls and also won three quarters of ground duels.

Dele Alli, who was present at his former home today, was spotted by journalists in the mixed zone as he commended the outstanding efforts of the 22-year old in central midfield for Roberto De Zerbi's side. Gilmour was fantastic, and even had many Tottenhams fans praising his stellar performance on social media after the game.

With must-win games coming up against Sheffield United and Everton, Billy Gilmour will be looking to maintain a place in the starting lineup continue his fine run of form, as he looks to help Albion secure European football for a second successive season.