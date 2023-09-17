Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

Everton continue to languish in the relegation zone after succumbing to a dominant Arsenal side at Goodison Park.

The Gunners had the share of possession but looked set to continue their recent voodoo away at Everton as they struggled to crack their opponents defensive set-up, even having an early Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR.

The Toffees sat back and looked to soak up the pressure in the hope of playing out a dreary 0-0 draw - they were the picture of a team seemingly already resigned to relegation.

Leandro Trossard finally found the breakthrough for Arsenal in the 69th minute with a first-time finish that saw the ball blaze across the face of the goal and ripple the side-netting.

Everton could offer no reply. It was a relatively comfortable victory for Arsenal who travel back to north London with all three points, whilst the hosts will be left asking where they can go from here.

Everton

Jordan Pickford - 6.5/10

Could do little to stop Trossard's effort and largely did well when called upon. His distribution shone most, nearly setting Vitalii Mykolenko through on goal in the 71st minute.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7/10

Fared well against the tough challenge of keeping Saka quiet and put in a number of good blocks towards the end of the match.

James Tarkowski - 6.5/10

Leading an Everton defence that appeared to be the last semblance of hope for the Toffees gameplan. Made a number of important blocks to prevent Arsenal from doing more damage.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6.5/10

The England Under-21 defender was the perpetrator of lapse passing at times but largely did well in a backline under sustained pressure, managing some good recoveries.

Ashley Young - 5.5/10

Moving across to the right for the match, the veteran defender struggled to impose himself and often found himself beaten by a combination of Arsenal passes.

Dwight McNeil - 4.5/10

Largely absent for sustained periods of the match. He was victim to an Everton system that had set-up to frustrate and he offered very little in the way of attacking threat.

Idrissa Gueye - 5.5/10

Part of an uninspiring midfield, played his role in the Evertonian containment policy but failed to stop the dominance of the Arsenal midfield.

Amadou Onana - 5.5/10

Another anonymous body in an unimaginative Everton midfield. He carried out a gameplan that was ultimately overcome by the Gunners.

Arnaut Danjuma - 4/10

Offered very little in the way of creativity or attacking threat. An xG of 0.06 is indicative of not just his performance but that of Everton overall.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7/10

The only spark in midfield for the Toffees. Raised shouts for a penalty after going down under a late challenge from William Saliba and made some surging runs forward that asked questions of an otherwise untroubled Arsenal defence.

Beto - 6/10

Everton debutant who entered the fray with the hopes of half of Merseyside on his shoulders. Offered glimpses of excitement but never really looked to threaten.

Substitutes

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

James Garner - 5.5/10

Nathan Patterson - 6/10

Youssef Chermiti - 6/10

Arsenal

David Raya - 6/10

The Arsenal debutant did well when called upon, though his involvement was intermittent. He looked assured on the ball when contributing to build-up play.

Ben White - 8/10

A standout player for the Gunners. Did well in defence but also offered threat in attack with balls into the box, even offering a shot on target himself.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

The French defender cruised through another stellar display at Goodison Park. The stalwart of an impenetrable defence, he played his role to perfection.

Gabriel - 6.5/10

Solid performance, assured on the ball and in the tackle, and found himself further out on the left covering for Zinchenko.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5

As usual, often found further forward to assist in attacking efforts but could not produce anything with his long range efforts.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

A quieter game for the Arsenal skipper who failed to find a way through a staunch Everton defence.

Declan Rice - 7/10

A signing that Arsenal will never live to regret, the England midfielder was once more pivotal to their efforts. His workrate and recoveries provided the security from which the Arsenal midfield could build their dominance upon.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Earning his first Premier League start of the season, he offered creativity and arguably should have had an assist after setting Martinelli up in the 19th minute.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Whilst his game was broken up by the physicality deployed by the hosts, he still provided the assist for Trossard, adding his third goal contribution in as many games.

Eddie Nketiah - 5.5/10

Overall struggled to get involved in the game. Did show intent in the opening exchanges, nearly winning the ball off Pickford after a stray pass from Branthwaite.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Only spent 24 minutes on the pitch before injury forced him off. In that time he had a goal ruled out for an offside in the build-up and looked threatening down the left. Arsenal dropped after losing Martinelli's services.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Replaced Martinelli after 24 minutes and initially struggled to make an impact. That soon changed when he fired a powerful shot past the outstretched arms of Pickford with a stunning first-time effort that proved the difference for Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10