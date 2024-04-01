Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side are looking to extend their recent unbeaten run and make it three straight wins in the Premier League as they entertain Crystal Palace in their latest outing.

The Cherries will be playing at home for the third game in a row, following hard-earned victories against Luton and Everton which have all but confirmed Premier League football for another season for the Dorset side.

Dominic Solanke notched his 16th league goal of the season as he helped his side narrowly beat the Toffees 2-1 on Saturday.

Bournemouth, who have picked up 20 points from their 15 home league games, are currently 13th in the table, 16 points ahead of the relegation zone.

Looking up the table, they have the potential to make a big impact as they are only three points behind 10th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace's form, meawhile, has fluctuated.

The Eagles felt they deserved all three points after drawing 1-1 against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

New manager Oliver Glasner has won one game, drawn two and lost one since replacing Roy Hodgson as head coach in February, and there are still promising signs on the horizon.

The London side have a good record against Bournemouth, with the Cherries having only won three times in 13 previous league meetings.

The reverse fixture saw a tight encounter result in a 2-0 victory, with Marcus Senesi and Kieffer Moore grabbing goals for the away side.

Team News

There are no new injury concerns for Iraola's side after the victory against Everton.

They still are without Marcos Senesi, Luis Sinisterra, Ryan Fredericks and Ryan Christie.

Lloyd Kelly, who came off the bench to assist Solanke for the opener on Saturday, is pushing to start over Milos Kerkez.

It is likely to be the same XI to start this game as it was at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

Palace have a longer injury list, with Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Marc Guehi, Rob Holding, Matheus Franca and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi all still sidelined for the foreseeable future.

However, Michael Olise could be in contention to travel.

The game might come too soon for the Frenchman, but Palace fans will hold out hope for his return.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to lead the line again, supported by Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze in behind.

19-year-old Adam Wharton could also retain his place in midfield after recently impressing over the past few weeks for Palace.

Likely Lineups

AFC Bournemouth:

Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke

Crystal Palace:

Henderson; Ward, Anderson, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Eze; Mateta

Key Players

Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo

It would normally be Bournemouth's talisman Solanke being highlighted here, but the criminally underrated Antoine Semenyo has also been incredibly impactful for the Cherries this season.

With seven goals and one assist to his name this campaign, this powerhouse of a winger has been contributing to the Cherries' good form.

The Ghanaian's will to pick up the ball, drive at defenders and create something out of nothing has been superb this season.

Semenyo's determination to try and beat his counterpart has got to be a concern for Palace's backline on Tuesday night.

Semenyo has been a joy to watch so far this season and there is no doubt that the 24-year-old will continue to impress.

Similar to Semenyo, it's Eze's drive and determination that scares defenders.

Eze's quick shift of pace and power makes him a force to be fearful of, and this is reflected in his returns in an injury-hit season, as he has scored six goals and assisted twice.

It has been so crucial for Palace to keep the 25-year-old fit this season.

The tricky winger has missed ten league games this season, and from these, the Eagles have only won once, as well as drawing three times and losing on six occasions.

These statistics tell a big story.

Match details

Where is the game being held?

The game is being played at the Vitality Stadium.

What time is kickoff?

Kick-off time is 19:45 GMT on 2 April 2024.

How can I watch?

The match is not being streamed live to UK audiences, but highlights can be found on Wednesday's Match of the Day, which is set to be broadcast at 10:40 PM on BBC One.