Mauricio Pochettino reveals that Chelsea would “struggle a lot” in Europe

It’s no secret that Mauricio Pochettino’s first season in charge of Chelsea has been an inconsistent one. The West London club currently sit ninth in the Premier League, sixteen points behind the Champions League contenders and six points adrift of a Europa League spot.

Currently, Chelsea’s most likely route to qualifying for one of Europe’s premier competitions is in the FA Cup, but they face the tall order of getting past Manchester City, who are hunting back-to-back trebles.

Should Chelsea fail to win the FA Cup, there is always the Europa Conference League, which the team finishing seventh or eighth place the Premier League (dependent on UEFA coefficients) will qualify for.

Chelsea’s fall from grace is colossal; the Blues have gone from winning the Champions League three years ago to the Conference League being their best hope of competing on the European stage.

However, Pochettino made it clear that he is not setting any targets for his squad, placing a heavy emphasis on taking things one game at a time to ensure Chelsea can develop in the most natural fashion. He went on to reveal that due to the position the club find themselves in, they are unable to set objectives such as securing European football.

“The conversation is to always win the next game. The most important thing is to always win the next game, and then the next and the next, and see the position we arrive.

“In the circumstance we are in, we have to try and be competitive in every game and find the right balance to try and win. It’s not to set objectives.”

The Blues boss continued to discuss the prospect of playing in Europe, taking an extremely pessimistic view. He shared that if his side had been playing European football this campaign, they would be in an even worse position.

“To play in Europe this season under our circumstance, oh my goodness, we’ve had 8–10 players unavailable every single game. If you add more games, we’d struggle a lot.”

Looking ahead, Pochettino reflected on Chelsea's unfathomable injury situation. He revealed that the chief priority is getting to the bottom of the struggles, which would enable the Blues to once again dream of competing at the heights they became used to under their prior ownership.

“Now, it’s about experience; it’s about gathering information to try and help the club avoid the things that have happened this season. Of course, for us, it’s our principal focus to try and find a squad that can be fit and have more than 80 per cent availability.”