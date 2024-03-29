Chelsea's injury problems have continued to build ahead of their fixture with Burnley this weekend.

The West London club has had one of the longest injury lists in the Premier League this campaign, with many supporters questioning Pochettino's training methods.

However, the Chelsea boss admitted that he and his team know what is causing the injuries but refused to divulge further.

"It’s not the moment to talk; we are professionals. No one can underestimate this organisation. We know why we have so many injuries, but we cannot explain it.

"We will maybe never be able to explain it, or maybe one day. But, at the moment, we have to be calm and strong. We have a really good organisation, and we are trying to fix all the problems and, of course, get the players back to being available.

"But it's a process, and as always with a process, you need time. With time, I think we will find the right balance to work, to fix the problems, and then to anticipate the problems before they happen."

Team News

Pochettino provided an update on the state of his depleted squad ahead of their meeting with Burnley on Saturday. He admitted that quite a few players were in need of assessment ahead of the weekend fixture.

"We still need to assess a few players like [Ben] Chilwell, who came from the national team playing two games after he didn't play with us. He got a knock in his leg, on his knee, today he wasn't ready to train.

"We will see what happens tomorrow, whether he will be available for the squad. We need to assess him"

Another player in need of an assessment is Trevoh Chalobah. Pochettino explained that he is recovering well and could be available.

"Chalobah is doing well; we will assess him and see if he could be available."

The Argentinian manager did, however, confirm that Robert Sanchez and Carney Chukwuemeka - who has looked like one of Chelsea's brightest sparks in recent weeks - will both be sidelined for the Blues.

“Sanchez: I don’t think he will be available for the weekend. Chukwuemeka suffered a small injury with the national team.”

Embed from Getty Images

Enzo Fernandez was not due to arrive back from national team duty until Thursday afternoon, leaving him with limited time to prepare for the game against Burnley. Pochettino admitted the midfielder is a doubt.

"He’s played two games; we need to see the energy and see if he’s going to be ready to play. It’s going to be busy between now and the end of the season, so we need to make sure players are recovering."

