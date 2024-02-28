Pochettino's side squeezed past Leeds United to win 3-2 in what was yet another poor performance despite the win.

Conor Gallagher continues his goalscoring streak in front of goal, with his late winner making it 4 goals in his last 5.

Here are the player ratings from the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez: 5/10

It was a return for the Spaniard into the first-team after being out of action since early December. It wasn't a great showing from the goalkeeper however, whose distribution looked below-par as well as his reluctance to come out of goal to claim the cross in what lead to Fernandez' second goal.

Malo Gusto: 6/10

The young-full back still showed lapses of concentration as seen in last weekends cup final defeat, with sloppy passes and ball losses throughout the first-half. However, showed more calmness in the second half on-the-ball.

Axel Disasi: 6/10

4 recoveries and 2 blocks; the centre-back didn't have much to do defensively albeit was arguably at fault in lead-up to Leeds' first goal as the angle of his pass to Caicedo put him in a difficult position.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6/10

Handed his first start and ended up completing his first full 90' of the season. However, doubts about his concentration were put to the test again today as he lacked composure and was beaten far too easily defensively.

Alfie Gilchrist: 5/10

The 20-year-old found it difficult at times playing out of position at left-back up against Dan James 1v1. Later subbed off in the 2nd half, recording 5 recoveries.

Enzo Fernandez: 7/10

A reaction was needed from the summer-signing after his shocking performance at Wembley last weekend; the Argentinian produced tonight with a lovely assist for the winner and ended the game with 2 chances created and 7 successful final third passes.

Moises Caicedo: 8/10

Another who was largely at criticism following the defeat last weekend and things couldn't have got much worse after he gave the ball away for Leeds' first but the Ecuadorian showed his class throughout the rest of the game with a lovely assist for Jackson's goal.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: 7/10

Mudryk started the game centrally as a #10 and showed flashes of his pace on the ball and went onto score what was a cool finish for Chelsea's second of the night.

Raheem Sterling: 6/10

Assist for Mudryk's goal, otherwise struggled to make his mark on the game. The experienced international found it hard to rise to the occasion up against a Championship side. Spooky.

Noni Madueke: 5/10

Could've and probably should've done better when presented with the ball. Showed flashes with his dribbling ability at times but failed to really live up to his potential tonight.

Nicolas Jackson: 7/10

Another fine performance with a goal that now takes him into double digits in all competitions. Movement and anticipation off-the-ball was a delight to see in leadup to goal.

Substitutes

Conor Gallagher (61' for Madueke): 8/10

Off the bench to make an impact and the Englishman who is arguably Chelsea's POTS, certainly did that as he came clutch yet again with what was a fine and composed finish as he took the ball on the turn.

Ben Chilwell (61' for Gusto): 5/10

Chilwell struggled to make much of an impact coming off the bench on the ball. Average.

Cole Palmer (74' for Sterling): 5/10

Another sub from Pochettino who struggled to make much of an impact. The dynamic play-maker only recorded 8 touches.

Jimi Tauriainen (90' for Mudryk): N/A

Leeds United

Illan Meslier: 6/10

The Spaniard was somewhat deemed a promising wonderkid years ago during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa but his ever-showing deficiencies regarding shot-stopping were displayed tonight as he should've done much better for Jackson's goal.

Junior Firpo: 6/10

The left-back has always been seen as a liability defensively but dealt well up against Noni Madueke 1v1.

Liam Cooper: 6/10

4 clearances and 2 headed clearances. The long-serving Leeds United servant wasn't tested much tonight to say the least.

Joe Rodon: 7/10

His aerial presence was certainly felt up against Jackson as he recorded 7 recoveries whilst recording a 96% passing accuracy. Solid.

Conor Roberts: 6/10

The Welshman was up against Raheem Sterling and held his own throughout defensively.

Ethan Ampadu: 8/10

Labelled as a 'Chelsea reject' by some, but Ampadu certainly made his mark on what was just his first return back at Stamford Bridge since his departure. Technically assured on the ball and showed his presence defensively recording 8 recoveries.

Not bad considering the Welshman was up against a £200m double pivot.

Archie Gray: 9/10

The composure, calmness and authority shown from a 17-year-old was a rare sight to behold. Arguably MOTM in a performance where the wonderkid showed his quality all throughout the game. Wow.

Jaidon Anthony: 8/10

2 assists which rounded off a very good display from a winger who could've also had a goal in the second half. Brilliant from someone who hasn't seen much gametime of late.

Joel Piroe: 5/10

Wasn't a performance of note from the Dutchman who looked like he certainly missed the presence and service from Georginio Rutter.

Daniel James: 5/10

Got the better of Gilchrist on a couple occasions but struggled to show off his pace as much as Farke would've liked.

Mateo Joseph: 9/10

Just his first full 90' completed this season and deservedly so considering his brace. The 20-year-old showed a classic strikers instinct for both goals, with the second one coming from a brilliantly timed header.

Substitutes

Crysencio Summerville (79' for Piroe): N/A

Almost made an impact coming off the bench with a fine dribble edge of the box but didn't lead to anything substantial.

Wilfried Gnonto (79' for James): N/A

Struggled to make much of a difference on the ball.