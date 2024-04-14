Four things we learnt from Tottenham's historic 2-1 win against Leicester in the FA Cup semi-finals

Tottenham Hotspur sealed a historic first-ever FA Cup Semi-Final thanks to Martha Thomas' 118th-minute winner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Jutta Rantala had given Leicester a 12th-minute lead with a stunning goal, before Jess Naz scored a leveller in the 83rd minute. Extra time looked like going all the way to penalties, but Tottenham's Super Scot Martha Thomas rose highest to arc her header home to send N17 into raptures.

A historic FA Cup semi-final outing:

In the beautiful spring sun shine in North Loncon, it was a historic occasion for both Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, with both sides in an FA Cup Semi-Final for the first time ever.

It was rather fitting that, from a Spurs point of view, in 1991, the same year the Women's team were founded, as Tottenham Hotspur ladies by club employee, Sue Sharples, it just so happened to be the last time a Spurs side were in and won an FA Cup final, with the mens team beating Nottingham Forrest, thanks to an own goal in extra time from Des Walker.

Just three years on from the founding, Sue Sharples tragically passed away, following a collapse on the indoor sports court during a staff kickabout. Thirty years on from her passing, she is remembered in today's match day programme, with members of her family present too.

This was also a fitting occasion for The Foxes too, with the club only being professional for three seasons now, but the day in the end, was all about Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs' front three woes:

On paper, a front three of Bethany England, Celin Bizet and Jessica Naz is enough to strike fear into the heart of any WSL side, but today in N17, the three never really jelled as much as Spurs fans would've hoped.

Bizet could've easily had a brace by the time Spurs went one down, with Naz also being wasteful on multiple occasions whether that would be with shots or passes and England looked slow and lacked any real energy to really make an impact like Spurs know she can.

Celin Bizet was withdrawn in place of Martha Thomas just shy of the hour mark, prompting a Spurs reshuffle, which came to the fore with Nazs' equaliser in the 83rd minute after being released over the top by fellow sub, Olga Ahitnen, with Naz's endless energy and bounding running eventually coming to the fore for Spurs.

Martha Thomas came up with the goods for Spurs in added time, showing that Robert Vilahamn's attacking depth is really a good weapon in his armoury.

Jutta Rantala is Leicester's cup queen

The Finnish international, Jutta Rantala has shone consistently during her first season in England, with ten goals in all competitions, following her stunner in the N17 sunshine.

Cutting in from the left, she foxed Amanda Nilden, before firing a stunning left-footed effort past Becky Spencer in the Spurs goal to send the fantastic travelling Leicester support into raptures.

She was also the reason they made the semi-final, with her double sealing a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the quarter-finals to get them to this stage.

She has been Leicester's shining star in her debut season in England, and only added to her stocks more with her fairytale goal in the semi-final, despite being on the losing side.

Leicester's spirited performance:

A team that narrowly avoided relegation last season, to effectively having one foot in an FA Cup Final for the best part of 75 minutes, it remains a season and a story to be proud of for Jennifer Foster's side.

Even the cloud of recent weeks, with the incident involving and leading to the sacking of Willie Kirk, to come out of that the other side as narrowly beaten FA Cup semi-finalists and look to be securing a decent finish in the Women's Super League really is something to be proud of.

Backed today by a stunning away following who were heard loud and proud all afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with six full away coaches transporting fans to and from the stadium, leaving at 7 am from the King Power.

Jennifer Foster can take a lot of pride in her side's performance, with plenty to be proud of for The Foxes.