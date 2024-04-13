Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Women's FA Cup Preview, Semi-Final, 2024

This Sunday, both sides have the chance to make history, knowing that a win against the opposition will place them in next month’s final at Wembley, to face either Chelsea or Manchester United. In what promises to be a riveting FA Cup semi-final clash, in a battle of tactics, resilience, and skill. Both teams have displayed formidable performances throughout the season, and impressive victories and displays of strength have marked their journey to the semi-finals.

Tottenham Women, under the guidance of their experienced manager Robert Vilahamn and led by a core group of talented players, have demonstrated their ability to navigate tough opposition with tactical astuteness and clinical finishing, beating Manchester City 3-4 on penalties last time out. With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, Tottenham boasts a well-rounded squad capable of dominating possession, creating scoring opportunities, and maintaining defensive solidity when under pressure. The club has become a ‘new-look’ club under the leadership of Robert Vilahman, who insists he is ‘rebuilding’ the style of play at Spurs. “I hope you can see an identity [of] how we want to play. I can see it, and I feel like the players are buying into it, the fans are buying into it; it feels like media is also seeing what we’re trying to do. It takes time to go through all of this stuff in the game and all of the details in it. I would say that after this year, if we finish top six and we still have these performances, yes, we are a little bit above schedule, but the next step will be even sharper.”

The game is confirmed to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Lilywhites head into the weekend on good form, with three wins from their last three, most recently seeing them beat newly-promoted Bristol City on their travels. “As a whole, Tottenham have stepped up their game,” says Captain Bethany England, who was forced to miss the first half of Spurs’ season as she recovered from hip surgery. “We’ve started very strongly. We’re truly starting to find and see the fluidity again within the team, keeping more clean sheets and looking more threatening in the attack as well.” Vilahamn added, “I just hope that we can bring so many supporters to this stadium and make sure that we do this together. We play for them; we don’t play for ourselves, and we want to make sure that we can have a lot of fans at the stadium and make them proud. If we’re going to reach the final, we need them, because they actually give us that extra energy.”

On the other hand, Leicester City Women have emerged as dark horses in this year's FA Cup campaign, showcasing their resilience and determination to overcome formidable opponents on their path to the semi-finals. Including emerging victorious over Liverpool 2-0, Leicester City Women have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with, capable of disrupting the rhythm of their opponents with quick transitions, organised defending, and incisive attacking play. The Foxes are heading into the semi-finals with the motivation Interim Manager Jennifer Foster says: “If people want to use us as the underdog, that’s fine. The motivation will be there; we know what the challenge is and we know we are capable of rising to the occasion.”

The upcoming FA Cup semi-final promises a historic clash where the victorious team will face either Manchester United or Chelsea at Wembley. As the whistle blows, the spotlight shines on Tottenham’s tactical astuteness and Leicester’s resilience, with each side, posed to leave a lasting mark on FA Cup history.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs head into the semi-final with full fitness, with Tottenham manager Robert Vilahamn stating: “It looks very good. Everybody was training and tomorrow we have the last training. Right now, everybody in the squad is healthy and able to be in the squad.”

Martha Thomas who has been nursing a hamstring injury and Molly Bartrip, who has recovered from illness, are expected to make their return to the squad for the clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

Leicester City

Jennifer Foster has confirmed the return of goalkeeper Janina Leitzig and forward Shannon O'Brien, both of whom are fit to face Spurs: “Janina [Leitzig] is back at 100 percent, Lize [Kop] has been playing well but it’s good to have both senior goalkeepers back in contention against to push each other on.

“Shannon [O’Brien] is also doing well, and we’re hoping that she is ready for the weekend.” Foster added, “It’s good to have both back and around the team as we head into a big game.”

However, the Foxes will be without Australian fullback Courtney Nevin, who has not recovered from injury and will miss the game. While Academy star Denny Draper might not hit the football pitch again during the 2023–24 campaign, “Courtney [Nevin] is still out, so she won’t be available,” Foster added. “Denny Draper is also out, and her rehab will take us up until the end of the season, so it’s unlikely that she will play again in this final run-in.”

ONES TO WATCH

TOTTENHAM - Grace Clinton

Grace Clinton, the rising star of Tottenham Women, has been a standout performer in the Women's Super League, garnering attention for her exceptional midfield performances. At just 20 years old, Clinton has already showcased remarkable skill and confidence on the pitch, earning her a consistent spot in the starting lineup under the guidance of manager Robert Vilahamn. Since joining Tottenham on a season-long loan, Clinton has proven herself as a vital asset, contributing to the team's success with her tactical awareness and technical ability.

However, her future beyond the current season remains uncertain, with speculation surrounding her potential destinations once the WSL season concludes. Nonetheless, Clinton's impact on Tottenham's midfield and her potential for further growth make her a player of immense importance as they strive for victory in the FA Cup semi-final and beyond.





LEICESTER CITY - Jutta Rantala

Jutta Rantala, the Finnish international forward, stands out as a pivotal figure for Leicester City Women in their journey to the FA Cup semi-finals. With a keen eye for goal and an impressive track record, Rantala has emerged as the leading goalscorer for the Foxes this season, showcasing her prowess in finding the back of the net on numerous occasions. Her contributions extend beyond domestic competitions, as evidenced by her notable performances in the UEFA Women's EURO qualifiers, where she displayed her scoring prowess on the international stage.

Arriving at the King Power Stadium with a wealth of experience from Sweden's top-flight, Rantala's impact was immediate, netting two goals on her debut for the club and continuing to deliver consistent performances throughout the season. With her skill, experience, and unwavering determination, Rantala undoubtedly remains a player to watch as Leicester City Women aim to secure a historic berth in the FA Cup final.

LIKELY LINEUPS





TOTTENHAM

Spencer, Neville, James-Turner, Buhler, Nilden, Spence, Summanen, Clinton, Bizet, Naz, England

LEICESTER CITY

Leitzig, Tierney, Bott, Howard, Rantala, Petermann, Whelan, Cayman, Thibaud, Takarada, Momiki



HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City will be broadcast live at 12 pm on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport. There will also be live updates of the game on BBC Radio London.











