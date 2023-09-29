Robert Vilahamn promises a different Tottenham this season as Ange Postecoglou inspires him

Robert Vilahamn laid down his principles as he gets set to kick off the WSL league season at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Swedish coach played entertaining football in his native country and got his previous club BK Hacken to the Champions League on regular occasions.

For the 40-year-old, he is promising a style of football that is different for Spurs but similar to how Ange Postecoglou has the men's team playing.

With the excitement of Sunday in an English powerhouse in Chelsea, Vilahamn is looking to make his precedence known in North London but knows the difficulty in opponent coming up this weekend.

He said, "It's a big game, it will be a tough game and it's a new stage with me and the team.

"It's going to be fun, if you look at the last year I thought they were struggling much, we want to be a top team in this league, the main thing is to play a brand of football that will take us up there.

"We will try and create a team that will win games and look to get into the Champions League.

"I have had the opportunity to watch the men's team and they dictate games but also give a chance to youngsters, score goals and win a lot of games.

"I've been impressed with what Ange has done and I'm inspired, I want to do the same and to see him do well against big teams is good to see.

"Me and Ange have had discussions and he's really experienced so I ask a lot of good questions about situations and how he deals with them and how he done them in his management career.

"For me to develop as a manager, I need to listen to people who know stuff and I can then look at it and see if I can use or not.

"He's a role model, an amazing coach and human being, I am asking him questions about dilemmas I've faced in coaching so far. There's also the football side as well like how to be brave on the ball, how to play a certain way and a good style that I take from him also.

"We speak football and leadership basically, if you look at the whole picture of your squad then it's so much easier to play and get good football.

"I have a family and have issues daily and have the kids to deal with in the evening, it's about how you deal with players at tricky times. I'm a football coach but sometimes I think I'm more a mental coach - It's a mixture of everything and not just football tactics.

"I think the supporters will see a different style for the women's team this season, hopefully we'll have the results directly but if that doesn't happen then we've to make sure we can develop the team to turn it into results in the long-term.

"We want the Tottenham style back for both the women and the men - the men's team is already there and we need to make sure we start that journey with the women's team as well.

"i'm going to play my style of football that's connected to Tottenham, it's a good match and we are never going to play exact formations but we have to have a mindset of not just winning 1-0 games, we want to win games 2-0, 3-0."

Daniel Levy - a big advocate for the women's game

"Daniel Levy wants a one club identity, that was the main thing for me when speaking about the process, they really want to do this and believe in the women's game.

"We're going to have good facilities, play a few games at the big stadium and take it from there. There is time to build and Daniel is an impressive guy."