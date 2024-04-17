The excitement of the past weekend has been subdued slightly, with a return to Barclays Women’s Super League action now the focus for both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur after thrilling cup action.

The Red Devils recorded their first-ever win against Chelsea, while Tottenham edged past Leicester City in extra time to set up a mouthwatering Adobe Women’s FA Cup final on May 12.

A precursor to Wembley

As anticipation begins to build for that aforementioned Wembley showcase, many are billing Sunday’s clash at Leigh Sports Village as an insightful precursor to how the sides will line up under the Arch.

But there is decidedly less pressure on both sides’ shoulders ahead of this clash, with Manchester United’s hopes of competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season already seemingly over. Similarly, Robert Vilahamn’s Lilywhites are guaranteed to earn a mid-table finish.

That’s not to say the sides won’t take the match seriously - they’ll both look to be heading to Wembley with the psychological advantage of having recently beaten their opponents.

Clinton’s loan-enforced absence

Tottenham will be without their brightest star as they head to Leigh Sports Village this weekend, with Grace Clinton ineligible to play against her parent club.

The midfielder has risen to prominence in North London this season, earning her first England appearances after catching the eye of Sarina Wiegman - and reports are now suggesting that Tottenham are keen to make the deal permanent this summer.

But with Clinton also unavailable for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup final next month, her absence on Sunday could play into Robert Vilahamn’s hands.

The Swedish manager will be forced to adapt, but he’ll be given an opportunity to test his plans against the very same side they’ll look to win silverware against.

Spurs are undoubtedly a different side without Clinton, but Vilahamn has proven his tactical prowess on so many occasions this season and his side should be able to edge past United - even without Clinton controlling the midfield.

Revenge for a 4-0 defeat

The last time these two sides met, Manchester United claimed a rather convincing 4-0 victory at Brisbane Road. Tottenham’s bright start to the season had just started to fade away, with the Lilywhites defeated a week prior in a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

This weekend, however, Manchester United will face a rather different Spurs side. Robert Vilahamn’s team are high in confidence once again, having sealed progression to their first-ever Wembley appearance and having beaten Manchester City along the way.

Sunday’s clash at Leigh Sports Village is destined to be an enthralling one for a multitude of reasons, and it makes for interesting viewing ahead of their eagerly anticipated showdown at the home of football on May 12.

Where is the game being played?

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village. The ground hosts the majority of the Red Devils’ matches in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

What time is kick-off?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 UK time on Sunday, 21 April.

How can I watch?

A live broadcast of this WSL clash is available on the FA Player, with further coverage to follow on VAVEL.