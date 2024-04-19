Despite the possibility of being relegated this weekend, Bristol City manager Lauren Smith is focused solely on Liverpool at the weekend.

Last weekend saw the Robins defeated 5-0 away to Arsenal, leaving them on the brink of relegation.

The defeat was City’s biggest since a 5-0 defeat away to Manchester City in their second game of the season.

Smith, however, was looking at the positives, but was keen to heap praise on the Gunners.

“We went into that game obviously knowing that the chance sits with us if we have a really good day.

“We have to make sure that everything goes perfect for us, and equally, Arsenal need to be not on their game for us to get something out of it.

“Unfortunately, they were on the game, and I thought they were phenomenal in terms of their forward play, facing us up, and causing difficult problems.

“I have to give credit to a very strong Arsenal side, and that made it really hard for us.

“The early goal always kills us because it affects confidence, but they had 30 shots and only scored five.

“We did defend well, and it is a weird conversation to have when you come off the back of a 5-0 defeat with the players. It’s hard for them.

“That’s one of the toughest games we’ve had to play and defend in this season, because of how fluid Arsenal played and how well they got into pockets of space, and that’s different to how Chelsea attack for instance and Manchester City.”

The loss does mean City’s fate could be sealed this weekend.

If Bristol City lose, and West Ham beat Man City, City’s time in the WSL will be up.

Smith is choosing to ignore the permutations, instead insisting her side will be fully focused on what they do this weekend.

“We have to focus on the team that we’re coming up against and look at our own performances. We’re not going to change that because of circumstances.

“The players know the reality of the situation because it’s what we live. We’ve been in a relegation battle all season and it gets tighter towards the end.

“They know it’s out of their hands if they don’t get any points on Saturday, and we’ll wait to see what that looks like as the weekend progresses.

“We will do all we can to try and win to make sure we kick that can down the road a little more.”

Home discomforts?

If they are to pick up a win this weekend, Bristol will have to do something they haven’t done all season, which is win at home.

In fact, City haven’t picked up any of their six points at home, and Smith can’t put her finger on why that’s the case.

“I don’t think there’s a thing as to why we haven’t won at home yet. If you look at all the preparation that go into our games, it’s the same home and away.

“There’s nothing we can point to and say this is why it’s happening. It’s a great stadium to play in, and maybe other teams raise their game when they come here.

“But I don’t see any reason why we haven’t done it, and hopefully we can change that this weekend.”

Three of the Robins’ final four games do take place at Ashton Gate, and the fans will be hoping to see a win before the end of the season.

Smith says she and the rest of the team are itching to give their home support something to cheer about.

“There’s some things in football which are a given, and wanting to win in front of your home fans is one of them. It’s absolutely on our ambition list to win in front of our fans.

“We’ve shown as a club that we’ve got a huge fanbase. People love coming to watch us and we’ve got a huge community around Bristol which support the football club.

“It’s really pleasing to be a part of that, and we love stepping out and hearing that roar.

“It’s important for us to treat them how they deserve to be treated, because they’ve come through thick and thin for us, and they will fight again with us on Saturday.”

Liverpool test

Visiting Ashton Gate this weekend are Liverpool.

The Reds have been a real surprise package this season and are currently challenging for a place in the top four.

Smith isn’t surprised by this and says they are a tough team to play against but believes her side can take something from Saturday’s game, especially looking back at recent ties between the two.

“It’s not a surprise to me that Liverpool are challenging for the top four, because I look at the games, we’ve played against them and not really what the rest of their season has looked like.

“They’ve got really good players, they’re clinical at what they do, and it’s quite a different style of play to the rest of the league.

“They use direct and aggressive runners to get at you, so they’ve done well and are hard to defend against when they’re having a good day.

“But the games we’ve played against them, I thought we did really well which were tight.

“We have raised our game against them, and I’m looking forward to Saturday and see if we can match those performances.”

Liverpool manager Matt Beard will surely be a candidate for Manager of the Year, and Smith has praised the work he has put in over the years.

“Matt has been in and around the game for a while, managed many teams, has a recognisable style, and the players work hard for him.

“He’s a great character as well, and I’d love to be in the game for as long as he has for sure.”