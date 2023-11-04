Lauren Smith says game against West Ham isn't a must not lose

Lauren Smith is looking to build on her side’s recent performances, as she prepares to take on West Ham on Sunday.

Bristol City headed into the international break with a 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal, but the performance drew a lot of plaudits from pundits and fans.

There might be some Robins supporters who would have thought the international window came at the wrong time, but Smith has said the break has been very helpful.

“The international break has allowed us to reflect on the good parts of our performance against Arsenal, along with the frustrating parts.

“It’s also allowed us to look at West Ham in a good amount of depth and focus on our strengths, while also looking at where we could exploit their weaknesses.

“It has been a good period of reflection, and our international players have had a challenging window, but the team are in a good place now that we’re all back together.”

After a tricky start, City now have a run of games Aston Villa, Everton, and Sunday’s opponents West Ham, a run that could result in City getting their first points of the season.

“It certainly an opportunity for us to get some points. If you look at our first four games of the season, our performances have gotten better with each game, whether that’s with the ball or not.

“If we can start to build on the whole gameplan and see some improvements from week to week, I’d like to hope we get some stability within that.

“With that performances grow, and with that, you hope results will follow. That’s not necessarily the case all the time, but we will certainly look to build.”

Abi Harrison return

One player Smith has been unable to call upon at the start of the WSL season has been Abi Harrison.

The Scot has been suffering with an injury, but has been training well, and could feature against West Ham.

“Abi has been training throughout the international break and she could feature on Sunday.

“We’re trying to figure those bits out, but if it isn’t this weekend, it will be the next one, so she’s getting closer.

“Abi is a leader in this group, she’s got the competitive nature that you want in any player, and you always want her on your team.

“She’s raring to go, she’s trying to push every boundary to try and get ready for the right moment.

“It’ll be a big boost to have her back on the pitch, not just from a team perspective, but also from an attacking standpoint.”

Another conundrum facing Smith is who will start between the sticks.

On-loan Arsenal shot-stopper Kaylan Marckese started the season well, but Olivia Clark played a blinder against Arsenal and starred in the international break for Wales.

“Olivia has been doing great over the last few weeks. She obviously played well against Arsenal and was then involved in two tough games for Wales during the break.

It’s definitely a competition between Kaylan and Liv right now, and it’s going to be a difficult choice for myself and the rest of the goalkeeping department.”

West Ham test

This weekend sees City travel to Dagenham to take on West Ham.

These two faced off before the start of the season, and Smith knows the Hammers are more than capable of causing them problems.

“We played them in pre-season, and they got in behind us a few times and scored from crosses.

“They do look clinical, and they have some strong players in their starting eleven who can prove to be problematic because they’re technically very good.

“They look really strong while probably not having the results they would have wanted, but they’ll be looking to build on what they’ve already done so far, especially the Liverpool game.”

The majority of the pre-season previews had both of these teams milling in and around the relegation zone, meaning a win for either would be huge.

However, when asked whether the game was a must-not-lose one, Smith didn’t believe a win here would defy their season, especially so early on.

“It’s not something I would necessarily look at right now.

“We need to make sure we’re in a competitive run of games, whether that’s looking to win or lose, we just have to accept that these are the games we need to get points on the board from, whether it’s this side of Christmas or after.

“It is early to look at it like that because you wouldn’t have predicted Aston Villa to be down there with us, and we know how quickly things can change in this league.

“You only need to look at Leicester last season and how a few games and a run of consistency can change confidence.

“Whatever way it goes on Sunday, we will find a positive way to move forward and go into the next games.”