'It makes us really proud' Lauren Smith praises the fans despite recent WSL loss

Lauren Smith reflected on her side's three-nil loss this afternoon, against league leaders Chelsea.

Her side evenly matched the Blues in the first half, and impressed regardless of the goal line at half time.

However, similar to most of City's games this season, complacency crept in at the worst of times, leading them to concede three to Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James. Today, the quality of Chelsea was too much for the hosts.

Smith reflected on the attendance and the impact from the fans support, the competition of the league after half of the season, matching the pace of the league leaders and her thoughts on her side's performance.

On the attendance:

Bristol City pride themselves on their community - it was clear to see today after 9,442 fans drew upon Ashton Gate this afternoon, and were still in their numbers even after going three down.

The club currently see themselves third in average home attendance - trumped by the impressive attendances from Arsenal at The Emirates and Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Without these attendance boosters however, Bristol City could be one of the most consistent home crowds in the WSL.

"It makes us really proud that that’s what’s happening and the more times we play, more [fans] come behind us. What’s happening is incredible across the league, across women’s football.

"What we’re seeing particularly in Bristol is better crowds than all of our competitors in and around the bottom of the league so that is something we’re really, really proud of.

"I love it at the end of games, even when we’re 3-0 down, we press and get a chance - the crowd noise, they’re behind us!

"I think that’s the thing that’s really special and that we really appreciate."

Appreciating the fans and understanding why they show up:

"I think it’s a bit of everything. It’s top-flight football, they get to see their heroes - they’re all screaming for Sam Kerr down there and that’s okay, they are heroes!

"We are looking exciting, and we’ve always said whether it’s Championship or WSL, we want to play exciting football.

"Yes, that means we might not have the ball all the time but when we do something with it, I want the fans to be able to go ‘yeah that was great, that moment!

"I’m sure they’ll be talking about Ffion [Morgan]’s chance where Hannah Hampton smothered it, it’s one of the things that they’ll go away remembering - or Naomi [Layzell]’s blocks in the back line."

On the competiton of the league and the bottom eight:

"It's far more competitive within the teams in the bottom eight.

"Yes, we might be bottom, but we're so close to where the likes of a win takes you then to mid-table.

"I think being competitive within the bottom of the table is really, really important, and that's probably sums up how it's been in terms of progression, compared to the start of the season, with Leicester and against Manchester City.

"Those were two big moments for us that allowed us to get our feet on the ground and push and start from somewhere new. I think that was a bit of a learning curve.

"Since that point, the progression of the team, our development, just shows lots and lots of opportunities for the next part of the year and its something I'm looking forward to.

On moving forward into next year, and transfer targets:

"We have to look at across the team really, and we do have to strengthen. We did it very well last transfer window, so I do want to add some players into the fold that can allow us to have more strength but also push us on, to help the team, make sure that we stay up and give us more strength.

"The strength of the team is in the individuals as well, so if we get a few extra players, that makes that means that we can push a bit harder in the second half of the season.

"Obviously, it's not hidden that our goalkeeping situation has changed throughout the year, and I think Liv [Olivia Clark] has done a great job for us in that situation, so that's something that we're going to have to review.

"We don't know what that looks like, but I think there'll be a couple of additions, hopefully, but nothing is done and understood yet."

On Clark's performance:

Despite conceding three goals, City keeper Olivia Clark battled well against the attacking threats of Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Fran Kirby, to mention a few.

Her game came to an end before the final whistle as she was substituted for Benedicte Haland, due to a facial injury.

"She got an impact to the cheek, so her cheek started swelling, so then it impacted her vision a little bit.

"I don't think they said that she's concussed because she's walking around there fine just with ice on her face, so I think it was just more the swelling and how quick that came up.

"I think she had a great game again, some huge saves that she's made, and although goals have gone in, I think that's not on her when the goals have come from. There's lots of things that happened before it and also to stop it going in.

"I think this is probably one of her strongest games, both defensively and in possession for us. She looks so comfortable with the ball right now as well, which is great."

On matching the pace before the opener:

"We were feeling quite good, but it felt like we were there and thereabouts.

"There is always that fear of is somebody like LJ [Lauren James] picking up the ball and just putting it where she wants. She's an unbelievable player and you can't recreate that in training without her.

"It's so hard to defend against her movement, up until that point we were feeling quite settled. However, I would probably be critical of ourselves, but we were being a bit passive as soon as the goal goes in, and we need to change that.

"Compared to the start of the season, we're less passive, we press a little bit higher and we have a little bit more fire behind us. We just need to find the moments of when we can do that.

"Can we sustain that from the start of the game, and if so, does that mean teams won't come and score against us in the first half. I think that's what we have to move to in the second half of the season."