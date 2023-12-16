Lauren Smith reflects on mad 2023 ahead of Chelsea showdown

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith has reflected on a mad and successful year, as she prepares to take on Chelsea this weekend.

This past year has been one full of success for City, as they lifted the Championship trophy at Ashton Gate.

Their start in the WSL hasn’t been as glittering, but Smith wouldn’t change it for a thing.

“It's been mad. I've loved it. It has thrown challenges at me, the team and the club left, right and centre.

“There have been so many changes from going from one league to the other. Obviously, amazing moments lifting the trophy.

“But I think more than anything, it's just fun. It's mad, and it's fun and that's what football should be for most of us.

“So, we do enjoy what we do. It is tough at times.

“You find that the people that you surround yourself with help you through the tough times and then you get another mad, crazy moment, which is what we look for.”

Edging closer to big points

It’s fair to say Bristol City have acclimatised well to the WSL, especially after a big shock towards the beginning of the season.

Finding themselves 5-0 at half-time to Manchester City was certainly a wake-up call for many in the squad.

Smith believes, however, that the game up in Manchester focused the minds of her players, who have put in some stellar performances since.

“The biggest thing that we’ve been celebrating has been the performances. In a weird way, the 5-0 at City was the wake-up call that we needed.

“Since that point, even in the second half of that game, we really saw a shift in mindset to how tough the league is and how difficult it can be.

“Man City were rampant that day and it could have been a lot worse. A lot of teams have been in that situation since then, so I’m pleased that happened early rather than late.

“But the Arsenal and Manchester United games since then have been real moments for us.

“Keeping Arsenal out and getting really frustrated was key to it, and then you can’t help but love that away day at West Ham and everything has come together.”

Smith and her players have received a lot of plaudits for their performances against the so-called “big four”, with their defensive displays being resolute and stout.

The manager, whilst able to take confidence from those games, is looking for a 90-minute performance against the WSL’s bigger sides.

“We definitely want to take confidence and take good things from our performances; the game against Man United where we kept them out for a good while.

“However, that’s still never going to be enough for us. We have to have something that will last the whole 90 minutes, and we want to keep that zero against a team.

“Although we can learn from those situations, we were frustrated about how things happened in those games, but that’s the attitude we want.

“If they’re not disappointed that, then where do we go from there? We want to put things right, and that’s where we want to go to next, and that will always be a challenge against the top four.”

Chelsea challenge

The final act of 2023 for the Robins will see them take on reigning champions Chelsea.

After coming off a humiliating lost to Arsenal and a draw in the Champions League against BK Häcken, some may see this as a good time to play the Blues.

Smith, while saying it might be, knows full well this is a Chelsea team who can churn out a performance from anywhere.

“I don’t want to say it might be a good time to play them because of the obvious reason that they need to go out and turn it round.

“I’m sure Emma is not happy about the last two performances and the outcomes of those games. So, you could say it might be an opportunity, and I hope it is.

“On the flip side of that, they could come out here and try and put things right, and that’s quite a scary position to be in as well.

“For us, we have to just focus on our game, whether they fire up on all cylinders or not. We have to keep our standards high and our performances increase.

“If we look after our house, hopefully, things will fall into place.

“It’s great to have them down at Ashton Gate; we’re in a good place, and hopefully it will roll us into the new year when we host some of the teams around us.”