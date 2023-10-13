Lauren Smith: We need to be more than a 45 minute team

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith says her team can cause Manchester City problems this weekend.

It certainly hasn’t been an ideal start for the Robins. After losing their opening two WSL games to Leicester City and Tottenham, they lost on penalties in midweek to Southampton in the Continental Cup.

Despite the losing start, Smith isn’t overly concerned, yet.

“We have to look at everything from an individual perspective rather than looking at it as two losses and a draw.

“For us, it’s about what we’ve done well in those games; the first half against Leicester, the second half against Spurs, and the first half against Southampton.

“Ultimately, we are doing things in halves, but we’re going to find a way to make sure that we can compete and make an impact across a longer period of time.”

The biggest disappointment for Smith against Spurs were the costly mistakes her team gave away.

It’s a stark reminder of the jump between the WSL and the Championship, but Smith believes if they can eradicate those errors, they will be more than ok this season.

“When we look at what happened against Spurs, one was a mistake, one was a foul on the edge of the box, which we could have prevented, and we haven’t blocked the shot that’s come from outside the box.

“Those three things are easy to change. If teams were cutting us open and peppering us with shots on goal, I’d probably have a different answer.

“But the Spurs game was frustrating because we knew we could defend the box better than that.”

Togetherness is Key

After strolling to the Championship title and winning most weeks, it is a rapid change to the system to suddenly being underdogs for every game they enter.

Smith isn’t surprised by this, and has heaped praise on her players, who know exactly what they need to do this season.

“It’s a reality isn’t it. The players we kept and the ones that we added knew exactly the challenge that they were stepping into.

“We weren’t selling a dream that we were trying to reach the Champions League or anything like that.

“We’re here to fight and compete, so have you got that mentality, knowing it’s going to be hard, and when it is hard, to stay level-headed?

“One of the big things for us is we make sure the highs don’t get too high and the lows don’t get too low.

“Even when we were top of the Championship last season and it was looking good, we made sure to keep our feet on the ground. When that didn’t happen, we were punished for it.”

City Challenge

Things certainly aren’t getting easier for Bristol, as this weekend they travel north to take on Manchester City.

The Citizens knocked the Robins out of both cup competitions last season, defeating them 6-0 and 8-1 in the process.

Nonetheless, Smith stated their mentality never changes, no matter how difficult the opponent may be.

“The mentality stays the same as it would be in any game.

“We make sure we prepare ourselves well, and we are on a journey at the moment, we are getting better every game, and that’s the challenge.

“We need to be more than just a 45-minute team, we need to eradicate the errors that we know that we can, and that’s football.

“There’s always mistakes and there’s always people that will punish you for them.

“We have to make sure we give them the hardest route to goal, and we know there’s nothing to lose, so we have to give it a good go.”

Bristol City did play Manchester City this pre-season and did find brief glimpses of success.

Smith knows that if they don’t put in a good performance this weekend, there could be some long days ahead.

“We have to be realistic about our gameplan. We have to think about what we want to do and how to take our opportunities.

“We played Man City in pre-season, and we had chances and created things.

“I don’t think it’ll be a game where we will have to sit in and bank and get rid of the ball.

“We still want to try and cause problems, because if you don’t challenge those teams right now, it’s going to be a really long season.”