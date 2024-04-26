Carla Ward: "There hasn't been a single week this season where we've had full availability"

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward spoke to the media ahead of her side's Women's Super League clash with West Ham United this weekend.

Ward spoke on the challenge of West Ham, the ongoing goalkeeper situation with Sophia Poor, the strong obstacles her side has faced this term along with what the boss herself has learnt.

An opportunity for Sophia Poor

One of the major ongoing clouds over Aston Villa this term, has been that of their goalkeeping department, with Daphne Van Domselaar out for the season and having been so since March following hip surgery.

Anna Leat took up the reigns, before being sent off after four minutes against Chelsea, leaving young Sophia Poor on the books as the only goalkeeper available to Ward, which has led, not for the first time this season to the Villa boss attempting to secure an emergency loan.

"We've tried so many avenues, but the trouble is, not many teams have three keepers and they aren't willing to let bodies go.

"Man City signed one from Brighton, leaving them and Chelsea the only teams with three keepers, there isn't many teams with three keepers so it's a difficult one."

Following her debut at Chelsea, although conceding four, the seventeen year old goalkeeper, had a senior debut to be proud of, with her manager full of praise for the shot stopper.

"She's been great. She has huge potential and to be thrown in to her debut, she handed herself really well. She cramped up a couple of times and that can happen with the emotion as well.

"I can say it now, she is in line for her first start for Aston Villa this weekend"

"An Aston Villa v West Ham game is never straightforward"

Perhaps epitomised the most by the reverse fixture earlier this season at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, but Aston Villa v West Ham is a game that always gives chaos.

Back in November, a see-saw contest was eventually settled by a 93rd minute winner from Rachel Daly, in what was then, only Villa's second league win of the season. With both sides having endured disappointing campaigns for varying reasons, Ward is sure this game will mirror previous clashes.

"Look, if anyone's ever seen a Aston Villa v West Ham game, they know it's never easy, it's never straightforward, there is always something happening.

"They're resolute, Rehanne (Skinner) has them very well organised, they're wholehearted.

"We've had really decent games against them in the last couple of years. We expect a really tough test, going to City and losing the way they did, they'll want to react so it's going to be very difficult."

Adapting and learning in difficult situations:

Villa have been in similar fate to fellow bottom half side, Everton, where all season virtually, they have been plauged by injuries, suspensions and things to try and throw the team off course.

Lucy Staniforth, Lucy Parker, the aforementioned van Domselaar, Kirsty Hanson to name but a few are all players who have had injury hell this term, which has forced Ward to guide her side through a campaign she has never experienced.

"We've had to deal with a lot. I saw something this morning that Everton have also had to deal with injuries, we've also had to deal with so many suspensions.

"I don't think we've had a single week this season where we've had full availability. We've had to chop and change system which we've done two or three times this year.

"We've had people playing out of position, people switching last minute so the adaptability in the squad has been good. Anything that could've been thrown our way this season has and we've dealt with it, which is really positive from this group."

Ward herself has also admitted to learning during this, her toughest period at Villa in which every week has seemingly been frought with challenges.

"I've a hundred percent learned, learned about myself, which you do more when things aren't going so well. You learn more about the environment and I believe you elarn more when you find bumps in the road.

"This season, we've had some different obstacles that we've had to overcome. It makes you stronger, it makes you grow but most importantly, it allows you to learn.

"It allows everyone to have a look at where they're at, physically, mentally, programme wise and I think there'll be some real reflections after this season has finished."