12 months ago, Leicester City were fighting a relegation battle while Aston Villa were sailing through the league, finding themselves reaching higher and higher in the table.

However, the picture could not be more different this season. Willie Kirk's Foxes sit comfortably in 8th place. The side have collected ten more points than this time last year and have recruited well, bringing in Japan and former Linköpings duo, Saori Takarada and Yuka Momiki.

Aston Villa have had a disastrous start to the season, only scraping three wins and suffering seven defeats. Carla Ward's side have not looked half the team they were last season and are still searching for a run of good form.

However, the statistics show that historically, the sides have not been so close. Leicester City have lost to Aston Villa in their past four meetings in the league.

Leicester are known for their defensive style, recording the most tackles (202) and the most interceptions (132) of all of the WSL teams in the 2023/24 season so far.



Janina Leitzig (117), Leicester City's goalkeeper, made the most saves out of any WSL keeper, saving multiple penalties as a consequence of City's style.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are much more attacking, homing the 2022/23 WSL top goal scorer, Rachel Daly and the highest assist provider, Scotland's Kirsty Hanson.

Team News

Aston Villa summer signing, Lucy Parker, sustained an ankle injury in November which initially was a short term issue. In recent weeks, it was confirmed that Parker will have to undergo surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, Carla Ward suspecting she will miss most of the season.

Defender, Dan Turner, remains on the sidelines until at least mid February due to a knee injury that occurred against Manchester City in early December.

There are no other new injuries for Villa and the side are bolstered by the return of Mayumi Pacheco who served her suspension during the FA Cup and Freya Gregory who was cup-tied against Everton.

19-year-old Olivia McLoughlin returned to Aston Villa from her loan spell with Championship side Reading. However, she has since signed on loan for Scottish Premier League side, Rangers to continue her development.

Likely Lineups

Leicester City: Janina Leitzig, Josie Green, Sophie Howard, Julie Thibaud, Janice Cayman, Aimee Palmer, Sam Tierney, Courtney Nevin, Aileen Whelan, Lena Petermann, Rantala, Ueki

Aston Villa: Daphne van Domselaar, Sarah Mayling, Anna Patten, Rachel Corsie, Mayumi Pacheco, Kenza Dali, Lucy Staniforth, Jordan Nobbs, Adriana Leon, Rachel Daly, Kirsty Hanson

Key Players

Leicester City - Lena Petermann

German striker, Lena Petermann, has been the answer to the Foxes' goal scoring drought, providing four this season.

The 29-year-old forward is in the highest percental for skills such as tackle interception, blocks and aerials won, demonstrating her versatility.

Having played professional football in France and her native Germany before arriving in the WSL, Petermann is one of a few senior players in a young Leicester side, adding valuable experience and leadership skills.

Due to Leicester's usual defensive style, Petermann offers something different to the squad, allowing the side to improve their goal difference which has particularly been pessimistic.

Aston Villa - Noelle Maritz

28-year-old Noelle Maritz has been Aston Villa's only recruit of the transfer window so far. The Swizz international made over 50 appearances for fellow WSL side, Arsenal before signing on a two-and-a-half-year deal to the Villans.

Having experienced FA Cups, WSL title races, Champions League football and World Cup clashes, Maritz is highly experienced. With Turner out for the next few weeks, Maritz fills a gap in the back line.

The new signing has a catalogue of statistics to back up her positive performances ranking highly for progressive passes, pass completion and blocks.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Pirelli Stadium, Burton

What time is kick-off?

19:00 (GMT), Friday 19th January

How can I watch?

The match will be live on the FA Player from 19:00 (GMT)