Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

WALSALL, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Lauren James of Chelsea in action during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Semi Final between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Fresh of the back of an international break, the Women's Super League is back for both Aston Villa and Chelsea who have had fairly contrasting starts to the season.

Carla Ward's Aston Villa are winless in their first four games, having only scored four goals and their most recent outing was a 4-2 humbling at home to re-juvinated Tottenham Hotspur. That game at the Bescot was Villa's fourth defeat in a row, humbling many people's predictions from the start of the season.

Reigning WSL Champions Chelsea sit second, undefeated in the League with three wins and one draw, with their last outing, an ever chaotic clash with Brighton where Sjoeke Nusken bagged a hat trick in a 4-2 win for The Blues.

Team News:

Aston Villa:

Before the international break, Carla Ward said that Kenza Dali and Kirsty Hanson, the two key's to allowing Rachel Daly to flourish are set to return after the break. Villa have deeply missed those two, which is highlighted by their star striker Daly's goals total only being two this season and often cutting a frustrated figure up front on her own, without her partners in crime behind her.

Carla Ward did confirm in her press conference on Thursday that Lucy Parker will be unavailable having picked up an injury on international duty. Ward also mentioned that it will be 'a next couple of days' decision' when it comes to the aforementioned Dali, who is back on the grass.

Chelsea:

Blues' superstar Lauren James had to withdraw from the recent Lionesses squad with concussion before the double header with Belgium, but another Blue, Fran Kirby was on target for England on her first Lionesses start since October 2022 in the 3-2 defeat to Belgium.

Jessie Fleming played a starring role for Canada in their double header against Brazil over the international break. Despite being withdrawn through injury in the first game, Fleming overcame her knock, came off the bench in the second game to turn the tide Canada's way as the secured a 2-0 win over Brazil on Tuesday (October 31st).

The performance of Fleming and Kirby on international duty couldn't have come at a better time for Emma Hayes, with Guro Reiten set to be absent from the Blues' matchday squad for a while after obtaining an injury after the crazy 1-1 draw against Manchester City in their second game of the season.

Predicted line ups:

Aston Villa:

Van Domselaar (GK), Parker, Patten, Corsie, Pacheco, Dali, Staniforth, Blindkilde, Leon, Daly, Magill. (4-3-3)

Chelsea:

Katrin-Berger (GK), Bright, Buchanan, Carter, Perisset, Nusken, Cuthbert, Charles, James, Kerr, Kirby. (3-4-3).

Key Players:

Aston Villa: Lucy Staniforth

Lucy Staniforth has had to be the one who has picked up almost the duel baton from the absences of Kenza Dali and Kirsty Hanson, and with a varying difference of position and skillset, the York born midfielder has certainly done so.

She's been an ever present in the heart of the Villa midfield so far this season, playing an average of 88 minutes per game so far for Villa.

Whilst her attacking output this term only yields one assist, it's in the regular passing game where she shines, a 73% pass accuracy, putting her on track to beat her best in that department, with the majority of those being medium to longer range passing shows that, in a game that could so easily be won or lost in the middle of the park, that Staniforth's cool head could play crucial part on Saturday,

Chelsea : Sjoeke Nusken

22 year old German Nusken has hit the ground running in her first few months in England having signed for The Blues from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Emma Hayes has deployed Nusken as more of the forward thinker in the midfield and that certainly showed against Brighton last time out, with her first and third goals showing real predatory instincts from inside the six yard box, but her second showed the kind of versatility she can bring to the attack.

She charged through the middle of the park and when the ball was fed to her, she took a touch and clipped it over Brighton keeper Sophie Baggaley inbetween her two poachers goals to get her treble.

Nusken also provided an assist for Aggie Beever-Jones last time out, showcasing her awareness in the box also to look for teammates in a better position to her.

With a 78% pass completion rate and 60% shot on target ratio, Nusken's fine form is set to be a key point in The Blues' first game back after the International Break.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

Aston Villa host Chelsea at The Poundland Bescot Stadium in Walsall on Saturday 4th November 2023.

What time is kick off?

The match will get underway at 12:30pm

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League.