Opinion: No need for Liverpool and Coutinho to part ways just yet

Could Philippe Coutinho say farewell to Anfield this summer and leave for Barcelona? (Squawka)

Once again the rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona have resurfaced. Aided by yet more remarks from Brazilian compatriot Neymar, reports have subsequently emerged of meetings between representatives, cash offers to Liverpool for the 24-year-old, or even swap deals involving the likes of Ivan Rakitić.

Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal in January, becoming the highest paid player at Anfield, but such contracts mean little when another club comes calling and the player wants to leave. Luis Suárez proved this in 2014 with his move to Barcelona, and now Coutinho could follow suit.

Becoming a star

The Brazilian attacker has been at Liverpool for over four years since arriving in January 2013 from Inter Milan, and has slowly improved with each passing season, becoming increasingly integral to the club as other star names have departed.

He has been deployed in a range of positions under his two Liverpool managers, Brendan Rodgers and Jürgen Klopp, often playing in a deeper midfield position in his early Anfield career, including in the 2013/14 season when the Reds challenged for the Premier League title.

Since then Coutinho has been shifted further forward, and now finds himself regularly on the left side of a front three with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

Liverpool have delighted many with their electric football and have pushed for honours, but lack consistency, balance and defensive shape, which has resulted in only one major trophy in eleven years.

Coutinho thankful

Given Barcelona’s dominance of Spanish and European football for the last decade, it would be no surprise to see Coutinho glance enviously at the Nou Camp and the success the likes of Suárez and Lionel Messi have enjoyed.

Yet Coutinho has plenty of unfinished business with Liverpool, and should not be thinking of a move to Spain this summer.

He has always spoken warmly of the welcoming he received at Liverpool when he arrived, with the reception and treatment from all at the club, including the fans, contributing to his form for the Reds, having struggled previously in Italy.

The Brazilian international appreciates the second chance Rodgers and Liverpool provided him with, and will want to repay that loyalty, especially as Coutinho has yet to deliver a truly special and consistent season with the club.

Room for him at Barca?

He is young, and his best years are still ahead of him, but he is beginning to enter the period of his footballing career where he needs to showcase his full potential.

Coutinho could become one of the very best attacking midfielders in world football – but he is not of that quality yet. Even in the Premier League, the likes of Eden Hazard and Mesut Ӧzil operate on a higher level year after year, and have proven their ability consistently in the biggest moments.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, even aside from the superstar trio of Messi, Suárez and Neymar, the likes of Andrés Iniesta and Rakitić provide support, and Coutinho would struggle to feature regularly for the La Liga outfit.

Coutinho himself has never produced such high performances on a dependable basis, with only weeks and months of sparkling form rather than years. This season is no exception.

Having been outstanding in the opening months of the campaign, Coutinho has effectively contributed nothing in a Liverpool shirt since. Admittedly the Brazilian did suffer a serious injury, but since returning in January, with a new contract in tow, Coutinho has been extremely poor, with positive moments fleeting, such as against Arsenal.

Barcelona may perhaps be seeking to reform and revolutionize once Luis Enrique departs in the summer, but, for Coutinho personally, moving to Spain this summer would be too early, as he has yet to prove himself capable of becoming a top player consistently for Liverpool, let alone Barcelona.

Liverpool reliant

For Liverpool, if they wish to become a superpower themselves again, they cannot continue selling their best players. Incredible sums of money are useless if there are no acceptable replacements for the team and the system.

Whilst Coutinho currently is not Steven Gerrard or Suárez, his departure would leave a huge hole in the team and represent another significant blow to Liverpool’s prestige, increasingly the difficulty of attracting a player who could compensate for the Brazilian. Therefore, the loss of Coutinho would create a doubly negative effect for Klopp.

Even if Barcelona did offer players who Klopp would gladly accept at Liverpool, those Barcelona players would probably reject the move, even if they were struggling for first-team action – such is the brutal reality for the red half of Merseyside. This fading allure would be worsened if the Reds failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Pivotal to success

Klopp is trying to restore the club to somewhere near its former glories, but to have the best chance of achieving this, the German needs to keep his best assets and his long-term assets.

Coutinho should be treated in both categories – he will return to top gear soon, and in the future will likely achieve that consistency and quality which will see the Brazilian regarded as a world-class player. Then a move to Barcelona would become realistic, where Coutinho could play a main role and justify the outlay Liverpool would demand.

Suárez was 27 when he swapped Liverpool for Barcelona so there is no rush for Coutinho.

Meanwhile, if Liverpool can continue progressing under Klopp and become successful in the next season or two, Coutinho could even stay for many more years at Anfield. He loves the club, and the club loves him.

Certainly, the time is not right for an immediate transfer, even if Barcelona predictably appeals for Liverpool’s ‘Little Magician’.