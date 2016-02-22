England SheBelieves Cup team announced

Mark Sampson has announced his 23-player squad for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. England face a tough first match against current World Cup winners, the USA, then they will hope to show their dominance against Germany and avenge the defeat they suffered at the World Cup against France.

Plenty of changes

The England team is fairly similar to the team that went to Canada for the World Cup. However, there are a few additions to the team. Gilly Flaherty, Gemma Davison, Demi Stokes and Isobel Christiansen are coming into the team, but have all had experience as part of the England team.

There are a few names from that World Cup squad that are missing out too as Lianne Sanderson, Jo Potter, Jade Moore and Ellen White are all replaced this time round.

Christiansen has been heavily involved with her country in recent months, despite missing out on a World Cup spot. | Photo: ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

Possible milestones

Fara Williams, the most-capped England player, could possibly make her 150th cap at the tournament following an expected inclusion in the squad. She is currently on 148 caps.

Eniola Aluko, meanwhile, could become a centurion by clinching her 100th cap as she is on 98 heading into the tournament.

Champions at home and abroad?

The squad is mostly made up of players from WSL 1 champions Chelsea (7) and runners-up Manchester City (7).

The FAWSL is well represented though, with Arsenal boasting three players in the squad whilst Liverpool and Notts County have two. Sanderson's omission means Jodie Taylor is the lone NWSL representative, as she plays for Portland Thorns.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Katie Chapman (Chelsea), Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Forwards: Eniola Aluko (Chelsea), Karen Carney (Chelsea), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jodie Taylor (Portland Thorns).