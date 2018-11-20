Portugal 1-1 Poland: Relegated Poland battle out a point as Portugal safely progress to the final four

Portugal already secured their promotion to the final four of UEFA Nations League after their 0-0 draw against Italy.



On the other hand, Poland whose Nations League fate was decided last month due to a 0-1 loss to Italy ended their disappointing campaign on a good note and UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs spot.



It was Portugal that took the lead through Andre Silva's 34th-minute goal, but it was cancelled by Arkadiusz Milik's equaliser in the 66th minute as his penalty had to be retaken.

Lineup changes for both managers

As the game never held much value for the Portuguese, manager Fernando Santos decided to make seven changes to his starting lineup, with one of them being forced as Bernardo Silva missed out with a slight injury.



Sevilla's Silva lead the line instead of the absentee Cristiano Ronaldo while BVB's Raphael Guerreiro and the ex-Real Madrid defender Pepe came in for Napoli's Mario Rui and ex-West Ham stopper Jose Fonte.



Wolves' Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves were also rested as Beto and Renato Sanches took their place instead.



Polish manager Jerzy Brzęczek made three changes after their loss to the Czech Republic last week.



Wojciech Szczęsny and Thiago Cionek have taken the place of Łukasz Skorupski and Marcin Kamiński, meanwhile, the injured Robert Lewandowski was replaced by Milik.

Even game finished with an even result

The game started with a lot of pressure from the Portuguese, but as the first half came forward, the Poles were managing to create more and more chances, mainly from counter attacks.



Finally, after 34 minutes, it was Andre Silva who broke the deadlock with a near-post header after Bayern Munchen's Sanches whipped in a great cross from a corner.



Three minutes later Tomasz Kędziora tried his luck with a bullet header of his own after Kamil Grosicki's cross, but unfortunately, he only managed to hit the crossbar.



In the second half, Poland took control over the game, forcing Beto to few tough saves.



15 minutes after the second half started, Piotr Zielinski sent in his SSC Napoli teammate Milik through on goal, which forced Danilo Pereira to make a rushed tackle which resulted in the FC Porto midfielder being sent off, and Milik putting away the equaliser from the penalty spot.



Poland had the last-ditch chance to take all three points, but Zielinski's left-footed strike was turned away for a corner kick by Beto once again.