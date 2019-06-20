Marco Giampaolo appointed as new AC Milan manager

AC Milan have confirmed the appointment of former Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo as their new manager, filling the void left by Gennaro Gattuso's departure at the end of the 18/19 Serie A season.

Gattuso parted ways with the Rossoneri by mutual consent after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League; Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta surprising many to qualify alongside Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus. Milan, therefore, decided to follow a new path without Gattuso, as well as sporting director Leonardo who left the club to re-join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan confirmed Giampaolo’s appointment as head coach yesterday but the former Sampdoria manager had been linked heavily as Gattuso’s successor for the past two weeks.

Although the Genoan club did not qualify for Europe, Giampaolo showed he could get the best out of a modest squad – veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella even beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile to be the league’s top scorer.

A new era at Milan

The Rossoneri have already shown a desire to rejuvenate their team; both on and off the field.

The Italian giants have secured the return of former player Zvonimir Boban as Chief Operating Officer, as well as promoting club legend Paolo Maldini from the role of sporting strategy and development director up to technical director.

This follows the shift at the highest level last summer, where Yonghong Li sold his majority in the club to Paul Singer and his hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, before Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis joined the club towards the end of the calendar year.

Now, armed with a fresh and motivated management team, Milan must tackle the transfer market.

The club are faced with budget limitations due to missing out on Champions League and in wake of the pre-existing financial fair play allegations against them. However, they will look to make the best of the situation they are in and bolster the team where it is required.