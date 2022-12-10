Morocco 1-0 Portugal: En-Nesyri heads Atlas Lions into World Cup history

Morocco have become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals after eliminating Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the match three minutes from halftime, rising highest to beat A Selecao goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and headed home.

The Atlas Lions enjoyed most of the fervent support from their fans, who celebrated their side's historic achievement once the full-time whistle blew.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to equal the men's all-time appearance record of 196 in the 50th minute, but he was powerless to help his side back into the match.

Bruno Fernandes came close to an equalizer in the second half, but an exquisite individual effort struck the crossbar.

The closest Portugal would come to forcing extra time came when Yassine Bounou, on his 50th cap for Morocco, tipped Joao Felix's drive over as the Atlas Lions overcame numerous injuries.

Morocco will face either England or defending champions France in the last four on Wednesday as those two powerhouses will meet in the final quarterfinal of the tournament.

Story of the match

The Atlas Lions were without Nayef Aguerd and Youssair Mazraoui while Romain Saiss left injured in the second half, but Morocco persevered.

Coming off of a 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland, the A Selecao made a bright start, Joao Felix having a couple of first-half chances.

His third-minute header was straight at Bounou and his deflected shot landed on top of the Morocco custodian's net before flashing a first-time strike from the edge of the area.

En-Nesyri sent an early warning sign of his prowess in the air, sending a free header over from a corner, while Selim Amallah and Sofiane Boufal went close, but failed to hit the target.

The Atlas Lions patience was rewarded on 42 minutes as Costa came out for Attiyat Allah's long ball from the left, colliding with his own defender Ruben Dias, which left En-Nesyri all alone to nod in.

Embed from Getty Images

Fernandes crashed a volley against the crossbar before seeing a penalty appeal denied by referee Facundo Tello when put through on goal.

Morocco came out of the halftime break with a purpose, Hakim Ziyech testing Costa from a free-kick which prompted Portugal manager Fernando Santos to introduce Ronaldo.

Goncalo Ramos had a golden opportunity to level moments after Ronaldo came on as he headed Otavio's cross wide while inside the box.

Bernardo Silva then had two great chances in quick succession, but he curled over from the edge of the area before he was unable to connect in the box from a move off of a free-kick.

Those paled in comparison to the trio of chances that came the A Selecao's way over the final ten minutes. Bounou tipped over Felix's thumping drive and he was equal to Ronaldo's effort when one-on-one.

The Atlas Lions nearly doubled their advantage when Zakaria Aboukhlal broke free and was clear through the Portugal defense, but his chip was weak and Costa easily saved.

Walid Cheddira picked up two yellow cards in quick succession and was sent off, leaving Morocco to play the final minutes with ten men.

At the other end, Pepe should have leveled in the seventh minute of stoppage time as he headed wide from inside the six-yard after getting on the end of a Rafael Leao cross.

The full-time whistle then blew, sparking wild celebrations from the Morocco players, fans and manager Walid Regragui.



Embed from Getty Images

Player of the match: Youssef En-Nesyri

He became the first Moroccan to score twice in a single World Cup, his three goals the most by an Atlas Lions player in their tournament history and his goal today making history for not just Morocco, but the whole of Africa.