Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens): Albiceleste win instant classic to reach World Cup semi-finals

In one of the greatest games in tournament history, Argentina defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi, as he usually is, was the man most responsible for Argentina's success, setting up Nahuel Molina 10 minutes from halftime and added the Albiceleste's second from the penalty spot.

In what would be his last match as manager of the Dutch, Louis Van Gaal brought on Wout Weghorst, which proved to be an inspired move as he scored twice, the second with virtually the last kick of second-half stoppage time.

In a heated contest that saw a World Cup record 17 yellow cards, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez emerged as the hero, saving Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis' spot kicks.

Messi converted his penalty and despite Enzo Martinez dragging his wide, Lautaro Martinez beat Andries Noppert to spark wild celebrations among the players, coaches and fans.

Argentina will face Croatia, who stunned Brazil in the first quarterfinal of the day, in the semifinals on Tuesday as they seek their first appearance in the final since 2014.

Story of the match

Argentina were much the better side, especially in the opening 45 minutes as Memphis Depay had the best chance for the Oranje midway through the first half, but he could only drag his shot wide.

Messi was up to his usual standards, marauding past three Dutch defenders before an imperious through ball found Molina, who stretched to take a touch before sliding past an onrushing Noppert.

The Netherlands made a double change at halftime, bringing on Teun Koopmeiners and Berghuis for Steven Bergwijn and Martin de Roon.

It was nearly two for Albiceleste as Messi went close with a free-kick from the edge of the area in the 64th minute, his strike landing on the roof of the net.

With less than 20 minutes to play, Marcos Acuna won a penalty for the South Americans following a clumsy challenge by Denzel Dumfries.

Messi stepped up to the spot and sent Noppert the wrong way, calmly slotting into the corner to give Argentina a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead.

Berghuis came close for the Oranje, finding the side netting before his 83rd-minute cross from the right found Weghorst, who headed past a diving Martinez.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, the game became heated Leandro Paredes clattered into Nathan Ake and subsequently smashed the ball into the Netherlands bench.

Paredes was booked for his offenses before being floored by Van Dijk, who would also see a yellow card. Weghorst and Argentina assistant coach Walter Samuel were cautioned in the aftermath.

It looked as though the Albiceleste would hold on to their slim lead, but Koopmeiners started a move straight from the training ground that brought the Oranje level, reversing a free-kick and found Weghorst free to finish past Emiliano Martinez.

A stunned Argentina side regained their composure after the first half of extra time and over the final 15 minutes, they peppered the Dutch goal with Enzo Fernandez coming closest as he struck the post after Van Dijk had blocked Lautaro Martinez's shot with his chest.

That gave the two-time World Cup champions momentum heading into the shootout and after Emiliano Martinez saved the Netherlands' first two penalties before Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive penalty.

Players of the match: Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez

You run out of superlatives watching the greatest of all-time, but his spellbinding passage of play that led to Argentina's first goal and his calmness from the penalty spot twice is another performance to put in the catalog.

This is usually reserved for one player and without Messi, the match is nowhere close to extra time, let alone penalties, but Martinez set the tone for the penalty shootout by saving the first two Dutch spot kicks.