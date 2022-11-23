Croatia 0-0 Morocco: Post-match player ratings

World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday. Croatia and Morocco had both won four of their last six fixtures coming into the tournament, however, both teams start their 2022 World Cup campaign with a lacklustre point.

Here is how each player fared:

Morocco

Yacine Bounou - 8

The Sevilla goalkeeper only had one threatening save to make, keeping out Vlasic on the stroke of halftime. However, he commanded his area confidently, making three claims and two clearances. He will be pleased to open his World Cup 2022 campaign with a clean sheet.

Achraf Hakimi - 8

Morocco's star man was a constant threat down the right-hand side, creating chances with his potent dribbling and passing threat. Hit the target with a long-range free-kick but wouldn't have been surprised to see the keeper save his effort.

Nayef Aguerd - 7

West Ham's new man had a relatively quiet game in the heart of Morocco's defence, but maintained and recycled possession well with an 89.1% pass accuracy, and will also be pleased his country kept a clean sheet.

Romain Saiss - 8

The Moroccan captain had a solid game in defence, doing his job and keeping the Croatian attack at bay. four clearances, two tackles and two interceptions highlight the Besiktas man's impressive performance.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7

Mazraoui will be an injury concern, having left the field after 60 minutes following an injury from a diving header attempt. In the 60 minutes he played, Mazraoui made 4 clearances and 4 tackles in a convincing hour of football up against the tricky Vlasic. Morocco will be hoping for the Bayern Munich star's speedy recovery.

Azzedine Ounahi - 6

The young Angers midfielder played 82 minutes for Morocco, and while he didn't do a lot wrong, one of his fellow midfielders outshone him completely. Ounahi will be hoping to improve on his 73.3% passing accuracy, but it was a mild debut for the Moroccan.

Selim Amallah - 6

Amallah played the full 90 minutes, and yet only managed nine accurate passes out of 12 attempted. He was kept very quiet by the Croatian midfield and seemed to disappear into the game at times. However, his defensive contribution was noticeable and he worked hard for his country.

Sofyan Amrabat - 9

The 26-year-old from Fiorentina ran the show in the midfield for the African nation. At times, he seemed to be playing a 1 against 3 and miraculously coming out on top. Amrabat received a late card for an accumulation of fouls on Luka Modric, but he can be very proud of an all-round performance including a block on the goal line to keep his side level.

Sofiane Boufal - 6

The ex-Southampton man was hooked after 65 underwhelming minutes. Regarded by many as a major threat for Morocco, Boufal had 2 attempted shots blocked and failed to create any other chances for himself or his teammates before being replaced by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 7

The Sevilla striker was another underwhelming forward for Morocco, only accumulating an expected goals stat of 0.09 and making nine accurate passes. He failed to make anything stick and will be hoping to improve on this performance for the rest of the tournament.

Hakim Ziyech - 6

Many people had high hopes for Hakim Ziyech on his return to the big stage with the Moroccan national team. However, he had a very average first half followed by an incredibly poor second half. He was a threat at times for the first 45, creating a few chances and having a few shots blocked, however, he was completely invisible for the second 45 and will be disappointed with his performance which included 18 times dispossessed and 61.3% pass accuracy.

Croatia

Dominik Livakovic - 8

Similar to the Moroccan goalkeeper, Livakovic had less to do than he would have expected but rose to the occasion when needed, making two saves and two high claims. The goalkeeper was very confident on the ball, completing 100% of his 21 attempted passes, and will be pleased with his clean sheet but disappointed with his team's failure to score.

Josip Juranovic - 7

The Celtic wingback put in a strong performance for his nation, excelling in and out of possession. He lost the ball a few more times than he would have hoped, however, this was due to his braveness in possession and desire to get on the ball.

Dejan Lovren - 8

33-year-old ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren rolled back the years with a monstrous defensive performance. Lovren made five clearances, three blocks and four tackles, while also completing 81 passes out of an attempted 90. He was composed in and out of possession, and led his side from the back.

Josko Gvardiol - 7

The 20-year-old RB Leipzig centre back put in a fine showing in possession, completing 103 passes! However, out of possession he was outshone by his partner Lovren but still battled hard to keep the clean sheet for Croatia.

Borna Sosa - 7

Sosa was given a difficult task, matching up against Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech. However, he was up to the task, competing with Hakimi and pushing the Moroccan full back onto the back foot, as well as nullifying Hakim Ziyech for a vast majority of the game. Sosa was a threat on the overlap as well, attempting three crosses and creating the big chance for Vlasic on the stroke of halftime.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Kovacic had a quiet game by his high standards, keeping possession well but offering no real threat or deep penetration.

Marcelo Brozovic - 7

Brozovic anchored the Croatian midfield, winning seven of 12 ground duels and distributing the ball confidently. He had plenty of the ball but also offered little in terms of offensive penetration, recycling the ball more often than not.

Luka Modric - 8

Modric is defying age, captaining his country on the World Stage at 37 years old. And he is still performing to an incredible standard, offering the most threat on the Croatia side and always looking to make something happen. His constant battle with Amrabat was incredibly entertaining, and his clever turn earned the Moroccan man a yellow card.

Nikola Vlasic - 5

Vlasic had a first half to forget which could have been overwritten had he scored just before the interval, however, Bounou denied the Torino winger and Vlasic was subbed at the half for Atalanta's Mario Pasalic. A poor, poor showing from the ex-West Ham man.

Andrej Kramaric - 5

Croatia's target man will be hoping he can improve on his performance against Morocco, a 71-minute stint in which he failed to have a shot or create a chance for himself or for a teammate. The Hoffenheim forward will be asking more of himself in the games to come.

Ivan Perisic - 6

Tottenham's swiss army knife winger/wing-back nearly broke the deadlock with a 30-yard attempt but failed to do much else in his 89-minute run-out. He didn't create anything and lost possession a whopping 15 times, however, his defensive efforts didn't go unnoticed.

Subs

Morocco

Yahia Attiyat Allah - 7

Replaced Mazraoui in the 60th minute due to an injury and slotted in confidently at left-back, quietly going about his task.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli - 5

Replaced Sofiane Boufal and never really settled into the game in his 25-minute shift.

Abderrazak Hamdallah - N/A

Only played the final 8 minutes and didn't feature enough to get a judgement. Only the three touches for Hamdallah.

Abdelhamid Sabiri - 7

Also featured for the final 8 minutes, however, had a far greater impact than Hamdallah, demanding the ball and involving himself in the tie.

Croatia

Mario Pasalic - 6

Replaced the woeful Nikola Vlasic on halftime, and was a definite improvement but failed to impact the game as he would have hoped to.

Marko Livaja - 6

Replaced Andrej Kramaric for a 20-minute shift and tried to involve himself to no avail. Impressive work rate but a lack of real impact.

Lovro Majer - 7

Majer only played 12 minutes after replacing Mateo Kovacic late on, however, he impressed with his ball-playing abilities and aged only 24 will be one to watch for Croatia given the age of captain Luka Modric.

Mislav Orsic - N/A

Came on with seconds left on the clock, not given any time to make an impression.