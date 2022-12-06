Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: player ratings

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates scoring his sides fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Portugal breezed into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 6-1 demolition of a lacklustre Switzerland side.

Fernando Santos' men were two up at the interval through a smart Goncalo Ramos finish and Pepe's towering header.

Ramos made it a hat-trick with goals either side of Raphael Guerreiro's finish and Manuel Akanji's consolation, with Rafael Leao netting late on to make it 6-1.

Portugal now face Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

Here is how each player fared in the game...

Portugal

Diogo Costa – 7

A very routine evening for the Porto stopper as far as World Cup knockout ties go. Had just the one save to make and could do very little about Akanji's bundled finish.

Diogo Dalot – 7

Got forward well and allowed Shaqiri and Vargas very little in the way of time to create on the ball.

Pepe – 7.5

Roughed Embolo up well and did not give any Swiss attacker an inch. Thumping header doubled Portugal's lead as he became the second oldest player to score in the World Cup and the oldest ever to score in the knockout stages. A vintage showing.

Ruben Dias – 7

Shaky in the beginning but was much more composed as the game went on. Great in the air, against admittedly little threat.

Raphael Guerreiro – 8

Great pressing throughout, got forward really well and deservedly got his brilliantly taken goal ten minutes into the second half. Also notched himself an assist late on for Leao's goal.

William Carvalho – 6.5

Dropped in deep, almost as a centre back. Protected and covered well but grew tired as game went on.

Otavio – 6.5

Great bustling performance. Was possibly lucky to escape a booking as his energy got the better of him at times.

Bernardo Silva – 8

Energetic throughout. A livewire that the Swiss midfield and defence could not contain.

Bruno Fernandes – 7.5

Always looking to get on the ball and delivered a great corner for Pepe's header. Unlucky to not get his goal after Silva’s cross just evaded him late on. Kept things simple and the game ticking.

Joao Felix – 8

Dropped deep and into the wide half spaces to create and get crosses in. Great work in the buildup for the fourth and seemed to enjoy playing alongside a more mobile striker with his two assists for Ramos proof of that. Santos will want him in that sort of form game after game if they are to go all the way.

Goncalo Ramos - 10

Brilliant near post finish for his first, brace on 50 minutes was due to some lovely movement and his hat trick goal was a sumptuous flick over Sommer.

Stole the headlines away from his benched compatriot with a coming-of-age performance on the biggest stage of all. The first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup on his first start. Masterclass.

Cristiano Ronaldo (for Ramos 74’) - 6

Trademark run up produced a trademark free kick into the wall. Raced through and netted past Sommer but was called offside. Looks set to be second fiddle after Ramos' inspired performance.

Ricardo Horta (for Felix 74’) - 6

Looked to create, but to no avail.

Vitinha (for Otavio 74’) - 6

Played his part as a straight swap.

Ruben Neves (for Silva 81’) - 6

Offered Carvalho some back up in a deeper role.

Rafael Leao (for Fernandes 87’) – 7

Goal capped off a brilliant night for his side as he curled it past a hapless Sommer.

Switzerland

Yann Sommer – 4

Not much he could do about the opener and otherwise produced some good first half saves. Should have saved Ramos' second goal and was all at sea for Leao’s curler to net Portugal's sixth, though. One of the low points in an international career spanning five tournaments so far.

Manuel Akanji – 4

Back foot defending is not his forte and he struggled to cope with Portugal's slick attacking play. Very simple finish for a consolation goal and now has two in his last six international games after not scoring in his first 40.

Fabian Schar – 4

Did not near get close enough to Ramos for his first goal and was booked for a late tackle. Reported to be suffering with illness this week and was duly subbed at half time as a result.

Ricardo Rodriguez – 4

Not completely comfortable on the left of the three centre backs with his attacking threat completely nullified.

Edimilson Fernandes – 4

Wing back role did not suit his defensive style. More competent when played at right-back but still looked shaky when Portugal's attackers took him on.

Remo Freuler – 4

Began strongly but energy was not kept up and he was eventually hooked to give Switzerland more bite in midfield.

Granit Xhaka – 5

Struggled with the pace of Portugal's midfield but was one of his side's brighter players as he looked to progress the ball. Employed in a deeper role, not further forward where he was shone at club level this season.

Ruben Vargas – 4

Struggled to attack in a wing-back role in the first half, and produced poor delivery when he did get forward. Ineffective.

Djibril Sow – 4

Won a few fouls but was completely absent from the game.

Breel Embolo – 5

Started brightly with strong hold up play but lost his way completely. Late acrobatic effort was probably the closest he came.

Xherdan Shaqiri – 5

Was played off the left, not his preferred right side, leading to little impact on proceedings. First half free kick ran Costa close, but he couldn’t produce that moment of magic that has been seen so often on the big stage.

Eray Comert (for Schar 45’) – 4

First action was to lose Ramos for the goal. Was then booked for a foul on hour mark. Poor showing.

Haris Seferovic (for Sow 54’) – 4

Not one shot and just eight touches after coming on to make an impact. Not good enough.

Denis Zakaria (for Freuler 54’) – 4

Ineffective and did not do much different than his teammate.

Noah Okafor (for Vargas 66’) – 4

Went deeper but could do little to help. His one chance was deemed offside after Pepe put a block in.

Ardon Jashari (for Embolo 88’) - N/A