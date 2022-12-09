Four things we learnt as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup

Dominik Livakovic of Croatia celebrates the win via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Croatia are through to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup after winning 4-2 on penalties following a late extra time equaliser.

A tight game saw lit end 0-0 in 90 minutes, with Brazil having the best of the chances in the game as Dominik Livakovic kept them shut out in style.

Neymar put his side in front on the stroke of half-time of extra-time with a slick passing move seeing him glide past Livakovic and bury the ball into an open net.

Bruno Petkovic was the saviour for Croatia as his deflected effort in the 117th minute bounced past Alisson to send the game to penalties.

Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first spot kick, with Croatia dispatching their first four before Marquinhos hit the post to send Tite's men packing.

Here are four things we learnt from the game...

Brazil's wait goes on

Tite's side struggled in the opening stages of the game - a stark contrast to their brilliant first half which saw them 4-0 up against South Korea last time out.

They found it tough to break down a resolute Croatian defence that had Dominik Livakovic in inspired form as he made 11 saves throughout to keep his side in it.

When Brazil's all-important goal came on 105 minutes, it seemed as if the floodgates would open and Croatia could start thinking about their flight home.

Zlatko Dalic's instead men went for the jugular rather than sit back and try to grab a goal - retaining 70% of the ball and making 86 passes to Brazil's 38.

Brazil allowed their opponents a hint of optimism and paid the price as Petkovic's shot nestled into the bottom corner late on to take the game to the lottery of penalty kicks.

The romance of the tournament felt all too similar, as Croatia made it the sixth consecutive time that Brazil had been knocked out of the World Cup by European opposition.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a poignant end to the tournament for A Selecao as their wait extends to 24 years for a sixth crown, with players like Neymar and Thiago Silva unlikely to feature again for their country on the biggest stage.

Modric shows his class

The 2018 World Cup Golden Ball winner did his 2022 chances no harm with a vintage performance when his country needed him most.

Rarely would Croatia attack without him involved, as the two centre halves left it to him to drop deep to progress the ball and get his side on the front foot.

Even at the grand old age of 37 he shone alongside fellow experts of their craft Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic at the heartbeat of their side.

Embed from Getty Images

Captain Modric completed 20 successful passes to the final third in the game, nearly double the amount of the player with the second-most (11).

He was also coolness personified as he stepped up to send Alisson the wrong way to net his side's third penalty in the shootout.

In what is no doubt his last World Cup, it would have seemed unfair for him to bow out in such tight circumstances - but his team live to fight another day as he aims to make it to back-to-back finals and go all the way to win Croatia their maiden international trophy.

Neymar holds the key

Despite not eventually seeing his side through - Neymar's opener was one to behold as Brazil had their samba style in full flow to carve Croatia open.

A largely cagey affair had hardly seen the Brazilians unlock their stern defence, but Neymar's goal did just that.

His run began nearly 40 yards from goal as he initially set the ball to Rodrygo then kept running and found Lucas Paqueta on the edge of the box.

It seemed near impossible for a Croatian defender to get near the PSG frontman as he recieved it back from Paqueta, evaded Sosa's barge then faked past Livakovic to leave himself a routine finish.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a goal fitting of the occasion, but simply not meant to be for him on the night.

With Tite's impending departure, any potential future Brazil boss will have their work cut out if he is to quit the national team as he is rumoured to have said he would prior the tournament - with his quality still on show for all to see tonight.

If it is his final bow, it certainly seemed fitting for him to level Pele's official FIFA record of 77 goals scored for Brazil.

Croatia hold their nerve...again

No team can claim to be penalty experts, especially with stakes so high, but Croatia are possibly as close as a side can get to that acclaim on the international stage.

It seemed almost inevitable that they would progress in such fashion when Rodrygo's first penalty was saved expertly by stand-out keeper Dominik Livakovic.

Embed from Getty Images

Four of their last five knockout games have gone the distance to penalties, with the other their extra time win over England. Zlatko Dalic's side have progressed all five times.

Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic all convicingly tucked their penalties away as all their previous practice at tournaments paid off.

It would be wise for their potential semi-final opponents to try and bury the game beyond any doubt before the power is in the hands of Dalic's men to take the game to spot-kicks.