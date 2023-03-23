England 2-0 Ukraine: Post- Match Player Ratings

England comfortably beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley to top Group C after two games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Harry Kane continued where he left off after becoming England's all time record goal scorer, heading in at the back post to kick-start the scoring in the 37th minute.

Bukayo Saka then doubled their lead just three minutes later, curling the ball into the top corner to score his fourth goal in his last six England games.

Ukraine failed to have a shot on target across the 90 minutes, making it a comfortable win for Gareth Southgate's men as the players return back to club duty.

Here is how the players rated at Wembley:

England

Jordan Pickford - 5/10

A much quieter game than he would have imagined. Ukraine did not have a shot on target and he barely touched the ball.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Had to mark their most dangerous player Mykhailo Mudryk but kept him very quiet and didn't allow him to get into the game - the Chelsea player was than replaced on the hour mark.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Another solid display in an England shirt for Maguire. Showed a good passing range and was dominant in the air like always.

John Stones - 7/10

A quieter game for Stones, but he had a good relationship with Maguire. He never really broke sweat and showed what a class player he is.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Was effective going forward and stayed quite high for most of the game. His crosses caused some problems, but he wasn't really needed defensively.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Controlled the middle of the park and broke the play up consistently. Looked composed on the ball and played well.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Complimented Bellingham nicely in the midfield and allowed him the freedom to roam. Worked his socks off and produced an ample performance.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Dominated the midfield and again showed why he is hot property. Kept hold of the ball brilliantly with his quick feet and kick started many attacks with his dominant runs.

James Maddison - 6/10

Had a few moments where he showed his quality and overall had a decent game. A little bit more composure in front of goal was needed in the final third.

Bukayo Saka - 9/10

Was England's best player across the 90. He grabbed himself an assist and scored a brilliant goal, curling it into the top corner.

Saka celebrating his goal - (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Harry Kane - 7/10

Missed a few early opportunities but got his goal in the 37th minute after starting the attack, heading it in at the back post from a wonderful Saka delivery. He could have had more, but overall it was a good performance.

Substitutes:

Ivan Toney (81') - N/A

Jack Grealish (85') - N/A

Conor Gallagher (85') - N/A

Ukraine

Anatoliy Trubin - 5/10

Made six saves and could not have done a lot about either goal. An average game for the 21-year-old and was probably their best player.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 3/10

Struggled to control Saka and had a tough evening. He was dragged off after an hour.

Mykola Mativyenko - 5/10

Made a few key interceptions, blocks, and clearances. Also coped with Kane's presence for a large section of the match.

Oleksandr Svatok - 4/10

He was lucky to not give away a penalty early on in the game. Made a lot of clearances but was rash into tackles.

Oleksandr Karavayev - 4/10

Was not involved a lot before he got substituted. Maddison caused him several problems and he struggled with the pace of the game.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10

He stood out in a poor Ukraine team. Tried to get on the ball as much as he could but never really had any options ahead of him.

Zinchenko battling with Maddison - (Photo by Eddie Keogh-The FA via Getty Images)

Taras Stepanenko - 4/10

Did not win many of his ground or aerial duels and his name was hardly mentioned.

Heorhiy Sudakov - 4/10

Got on the ball a lot but gave it away too much. Won a lot of his duels but was still quiet in the middle of the park.

Ruslan Malinovskyi - 5/10

Alongside Zinchenko, you could tell he had a bit more quality than the rest. Tried to take the ball forward and get shots off, but was dispossessed on too many occasions.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 3/10

Got marked out of the game by Walker and lost the ball on the few occasions he got it. He was never able to use his pace and was subbed off after an hour.

Roman Yaremchuk - 4/10

He was an isolated figure up top. Couldn't really get into the game and never had space for a shot.

Substitutes:

Vitaliy Buyalskyi (61') - 3/10

Along with the rest of the substitutes, he couldn't really get involved.

Viktor Tsyhankov (61') - 3/10

Failed to make an impact and barely touched the ball.

Eduard Sobol (62') - N/A

Artem Dovbyk (74') - N/A

Yevhen Konoplyanka (90') - N/A