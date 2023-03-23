Sweden vs Belgium: Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group F, 2023

Sweden take on Belgium in the opening round of EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures, in a meeting of the two highest ranked sides in Group F.

The most recent set of FIFA world rankings, which were released in December 2022, had Belgium ranked fourth in the world, whilst Sweden sat 23rd.

Also in Group F are Austria (34th), Estonia (109th) and Azerbaijan (121st.)

With two automatic qualification spots up for grabs in each group, both Sweden and Belgium will have their sights firmly fixed on a place in the tournament proper, which is to be hosted in Germany next summer.

Team News

The headline news from Sweden’s squad announcement for this international break was a return to the national team set-up for all-time leading goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 41-year-old has not appeared for Sweden in almost a year due to a long-term knee injury, with similar problems having limited Ibrahimovic’s playing time since he reversed his international retirement in 2021 after a near five-year absence.

Ibrahimovic only returned from that latest knee injury last month, but did score for AC Milan in their most recent game, a 3-1 defeat to Udinese.

The beginning of their EURO 2024 qualification campaign represents the beginning of a new era for Belgium, who are looking to move on from an underwhelming group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Roberto Martinez, the man who oversaw that disappointment, has been replaced by former RB Leipzig head coach Domenico Tedesco.

And Tedesco’s first squad selection as Belgium boss sees a number of the country’s now ageing ‘golden generation’ make way for the next crop of young stars.

Simon Mignolet, Toby Alderweireld and Eden Hazard have all retired from international football, whilst the likes of Axel Witsel and Dries Mertens have also been omitted.

Among those aiming to step into the shoes of the old guard is 19-year-old Romeo Lavia, who has been handed his first senior international call-up after emerging as a stand-out performer in a struggling Southampton side.

Likely line-ups

Olsen; Wahlqvist, Hien, Lindelof, Augustinsson; Karlstrom, Olsson, Forsberg; Kulusevski, Isak, Quaison

Courtois; Debast, Vertonghen, Theate; Meunier, Lavia, Onana, Castagne; De Bruyne; Lukaku, Trossard

Key Players

Sweden- Alexander Isak

(Photo by PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

The return of Ibrahimovic may bring renewed competition for Isak in the bid to be Sweden’s starting striker, but national team boss Janne Andersson has hinted that Ibrahimovic could be limited to a role from the bench.

That would leave Isak as the most obvious candidate to lead the line for Sweden, and the 23-year-old comes into this international break in fine form, having netted a brace for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest in his last outing; a performance which helped him earn a Premier League Player of the Month nomination.

Belgium- Kevin De Bruyne

(Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Whilst many amongst his generation of Belgium players may be seen as having past their peak, the same certainly cannot be said for national team captain De Bruyne.

Now 31, De Bruyne remains an integral outlet for both for Belgium and club side Manchester City, with the midfielder seemingly key to City maintaining any chance of claiming the Premier title, and a subsequent potential treble, come the end of the season.

De Bruyne looked a class above as he notched two assists in Man City’s 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Burnley last time out, and will be hoping to carry that form into Friday’s game.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

This EURO 2024 qualification clash between Sweden and Belgium will be played at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway from 7:45 PM GMT on Friday March 24, 2023.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can tune into this Group F fixture live on Viaplay Sports 2.