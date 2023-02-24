Man United's storied League Cup history

Wayne Rooney lifting the League Cup following triumph in 2010 (Photo by Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United will look to end what is a near six year long wait for a trophy as they meet Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The last trophy taken back to Old Trafford was the Europa League in 2017 courtesy of Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba and co. The 2-0 win in Stockholm was enough to see off a young Ajax side.

Back to the present, Erik Ten Hag's side go into Sunday's game as favourites thanks to their immense form of late, most recently triumphing over La Liga leader's Barcelona.

One loss in 18 for United since the return from the World Cup, is a vast contrast to their opponents Newcastle who come into the final winless in their last three.

The final represents for Ten Hag an opportunity to get his hands on silverware, and to build on the already sky high momentum and confidence in the team, with three competitions still to play for.

The Red Devils are no stranger to a League Cup final, having won the competition on five occasions to date.

United's EFL Cup triumphs

The English Football League Cup was founded in 1961 and has since then been one of the three top domestic competitions.

Despite the trophy laden years of the 1960's, United's first EFL success came over 30 years after the inception of the tournament.

United's first EFL Cup came in 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to a Brian McClair goal.

This result would act as a catalyst for the next golden generation at United, which would see multiple league titles and Champions League's. Including back to back titles in the two years following.

Despite the golden years under Ferguson, the next League Cup triumph did not come until 2006, when they beat Wigan in the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff.

A brace from a young Wayne Rooney, Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo gave Sir Alex his second League Cup.

This came as a welcome cup triumph for the Scotsman, given the three year absence in league titles prior. Following this however, United went on to win three league titles consecutively, with a Champions League win too.

The third and fourth came back-to-back in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons.

Man United lift the League Cup in 2009 (Photo by Tommy Hindley/Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

In the 2009 win, Tottenham waited in the final and after a goalless 120 minutes, penalties were needed to determine the winner.

Ryan Giggs, Carlos Tevez, Ronaldo and Anderson all scored while just Vedran Corluka beat Ben Foster in the United goal, handing United a 4-1 shootout win.

Just a year later, in 2010, United faced Aston Villa in the final. Goals from Michael Owen and club legend Rooney ensured they would retain the cup in a 2-1 win.

The fifth and final EFL Cup win to date came under the tutelage of Mourinho during the 2016/17 season, taking on Southampton at Wembley.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2017 League Cup final (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The game was an enthralling affair as early goals from legendary Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard, gave United an early 2-0 lead.

This didn't last long as the Saints struck back to 2-2 through Manolo Gabbiadini. However, a second from Ibrahimovic in added time clinched a memorable 3-2 win.

The win also made Mourinho the first United boss to win a major title in his first season in charge, a record Ten Hag can match with a win on Sunday.

One thing to consider is that United's previous triumphs have almost all kick started a golden period for the club.

Now the scene is set for new heroes to be made in Manchester United folklore, and a possible first trophy of what shows early promising signs of another golden period for the club.

An opportunity for names like Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez to write themselves into the storied history books of this incredible club.