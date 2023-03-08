EURO winners secure another historic moment with Government school pledge

There is no doubt that Women's football is on the rise - the WSL reported in December 2022 that attendances are up 200% so far during the 2022/23 season.

An individual club record was established in September when Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played in front of 47,367 fans at the Emirates, breaking the English women's top-flight attendance record.

In cup competitions, a crowd of 49,094 contributed to a unique atmosphere at Wembley Stadium as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 3-2 in extra time.

The attendance for the Conti Cup final last weekend was 19,010, which was more than double the turnout for the previous year's final. This rise in popularity demonstrates the almost unstoppable momentum of the women's game in England.

The Chelsea women's side celebrates their triumph over Manchester City at Wembley. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The Players' Pledge

The surge in attendance numbers comes off the back of growing interest in the women’s game, following England’s home triumph in the Women’s Euro 2022.

An open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss generated productive debate among players, the FA and the government, leading to today's historic promise.

The Lionesses spoke out on how school sports should improve and how equal access for all schoolgirls should be provided.

Currently, only 67% of all schools and 41% of secondary schools provide equivalent football possibilities to females in PE sessions, while only 46% of schools provide similar extracurricular activities to boys.

Baroness Sue Campbell, The FA’s Director of Women’s Football expresses her pride in the players for driving the campaign.

“As soon as the final whistle was blown at Wembley on 31 July 2022, the players turned their attention to what they wanted their legacy from the tournament to be and what’s been announced today is as important as anything that was achieved on the pitch in the summer"

“We’re delighted that it will be made clear to schools that they should offer a minimum of two hours of PE and they must ensure that girls have equal access to all school sport, including football.



“A conversation led by Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson on the bus from the Trafalgar Square celebrations has today delivered real change in society and the announcement is a testament to their tenacity and excellent engagement with the Government. The FA are as proud of them as we have ever been."

Sue Campbell talks with England women's manager Sarina Wiegman during training. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England captain and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson spoke about the impact of the EUROs on girls in sport and the passion that teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy shares for the programme.

“The success of the summer has inspired so many young girls to pursue their passion for football. We see it as our responsibility to open the doors for them to do so and this announcement makes that possible. This is the legacy that we want to live much longer than us as a team.

On behalf of all the Lionesses players, we'd like to thank our teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy as a driving force behind this transformational change. We couldn’t be prouder to stand alongside her and we all look forward to seeing the impact this legacy creates.”

Lotte Wubben-Moy considered the long-term impacts this promise could present to girls in sports.

“By making football more accessible to millions of girls across the nation, we have opened a crucial door for the growth of women’s football and women’s sport as a whole. I am proud to be part of something that will live on for generations to come. This is just the beginning.”

The revolutionary change is supported by a multi-million-pound investment in school sports and afterschool activities, including more than £600 million in funding for the PE and Sport Premium over the next two academic years and £22 million for the School Games Organisers network.

This multi-year funding package gives schools throughout the country the security and stability they need to create long-term PE and school sports programmes, particularly girls' football.

Schools that successfully deliver equal opportunities to male and female students will be rewarded through the School Games Mark.

England captain Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy celebrate their win over Sweden in the EURO semi-finals. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Let Girls Play

The announcement aligns with more than 200,000 girls participating in The FA and Barclays' Let Girls Play 'Biggest Ever Football Session' activities in schools throughout the UK on International Women's Day.

The Let Girls Play campaign was started in October 2021 to promote The FA's strategic goal of providing equitable access to football for females.

Barclays' contribution to the Girls' Football School Partnerships has been critical in supporting The FA's objective, thanks to their record-breaking investment in women's and girls' football.

Her Game Too

Following the rise of popularity in women's sports, #HerGameToo was created in 2021 by 12 female supporters who were committed to ending misogyny in the football industry. They recently are winners of the Football Content Awards 2022 in the 'Best in Women's Football' category.

The goal is to ensure that girls and women of all ages may feel at ease and protected voicing their thoughts on football in stadiums and online without fear of harassment. #HerGameToo also actively promotes grassroots girls' football.

They have connected with nearly 60 of the 92 league clubs, with Southampton being the most recent Premier League club to collaborate. Since last year, the Saints have seen a 454% increase in women's game attendance and a 180% increase in season ticket holders.

Everton became the first top-flight football team to publicly endorse Her Game Too in December 2021. Seamus Coleman and Gabby George became the first Premier League and Barclays Women's Super League players to join Her Game Too as official ambassadors.

