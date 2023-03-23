Cole: England should build team around Foden

2 September 2000, Paris, International Friendly - France v England - Andy Cole has a shot, watched by French defenders Bixente Lizarazu and Laurnet Blanc. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Former England striker Andy Cole has had his say on a number of selection headaches that Gareth Southgate faces, ahead of Thursday's UEFA European Championship qualifier against Italy.

The 51-year-old has also revealed that Southgate should be building his side around Phil Foden, and what he thinks the score will be between the Three Lions and the Azzurri.

The former Newcastle and Manchester United striker was speaking to King Casino Bonus, where he shared his thoughts on a number of topics relating to England.

Southgate should build team around Foden

The Euro 2020 runners-up have an array of excellent talent to call upon, with Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and James Maddison all in brilliant form so far this season.

But Cole, who earned 15 international caps during a period where he had to compete with many great English forwards at the time, believes the Manchester City man is the future of the national team.

"Phil Foden is a really special talent. If you look at some of the best European sides, they never have the same team and tend to mix up their starting XIs.

"But we have a persistence in England that we have to play the same line-up every time, why doesn't Gareth Southgate take 11 players and not a squad then?

"Foden is England's future, he's so talented and graceful on the ball, yes he can go through a lack of form, but he has a whole lot of potential."

Tomori over Maguire?

Fikayo Tomori was left out of the squad for the qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

He is currently behind Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier and Marc Guehi in the pecking order, but Cole thinks the AC Milan defender can feel hard done by.

"Things have changed for England now. It used to be if you're playing well for your respective club, you'd have a great opportunity to play for England. Now that's changed.

"I'm not going to say Harry Maguire should not start for England because of his lack of game time with Manchester United.

"But I do feel sorry for the players who are playing well and can't get into the England team, Fikayo Tomori was fantastic last season but got nowhere near the World Cup squad.

"This season has been a bit tougher for him, but he's still playing week in and week out for AC Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Cole, though, feels that it's been a problem amongst a lot of England managers, and it's not just Southgate who doesn't always pick the players on form.

"It's a general thing with international managers not picking players in form, not just Gareth Southgate. In the past England have taken injured players, so it's not just Southgate, it's more England in a nutshell."

On Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be looking to make his first international appearance, after missing out the last time he was a part of the squad in September.

There's no doubting that he's had a brilliant season so far, scoring 16 goals in the Premier League, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane having scored more.

Cole missed out on the 1998 World Cup squad, after not being selected by Glenn Hoddle, but the former five-time Premier League champion insists that Toney should have been on the plane to Qatar.

"I look at Ivan Toney, he plays for Brentford and scores all the time, but somehow he did not go to the World Cup. Now people are talking about him not getting into the England team.

"If Toney does not play well, people will say he's not good enough even though it will be one or two appearances, that's how impatient the media can be. At the end of the day, it's what the manager feels and what team he wants to play."

Cole believes it is now time for the 27-year-old to show what he can do on the international stage, despite it being difficult to take the place of Harry Kane. He added:

"Ivan Toney is not good enough to rival Harry Kane for a starting spot, but he will be a very good option off the bench.

"Toney has proven he is a very good player at Premier League level, now he needs to prove it on the international stage.

"I've loved watching him over the past two years, he's done it the hard way too, going from Northampton, Newcastle, Peterborough and multiple loans. He's some guy."

Pickford or Ramsdale?

Goalkeeper is another contentious position that the England boss has to decide upon.

Jordan Pickford has been the number one for over five years now, and has rarely let Southgate down.

But the form of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, has led to calls from some fans to give Ramsdale a run in the national team.

The former Premier League Golden Boot winner has likened it to the situation that two England greats from the past, found themselves in.

"Aaron Ramsdale has to be very patient to eventually start ahead of Jordan Pickford, it's similar to the Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence situation England had before. The goalkeeper spot has always been competitive for England, it's just the way it is."

On Italy and Ukraine

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, alongside Italy, Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia.

Cole is expecting a difficult game against the Euro 2020 winners, despite the Italians failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

"Italy in Naples will be a very tough game. I feel like it will be a draw, the Italians will be fired up because they did not qualify for the World Cup and they are the Euros reigning champions.

"After we went 1-0 up in the Euro final, the Italians dominated us after. I predict it to be 1-1.

"This game is a chance to get revenge. But England usually look back on defeats against any team they face, one team could have beaten England 20 years ago and we'd still want revenge."

The 1966 World Cup winners then welcome Ukraine to Wembley on Sunday, but the 51-year-old isn't expecting any issues there.

"England will comfortably beat Ukraine. I was having this debate with someone else recently, but England alway get favourable groups in international competitions, especially the Euros.

"We beat them 4-0 last time and I won't be surprised if we do it again."

*This interview is brought to you by King Casino Bonus. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support.*