Freiburg vs Hoffenheim: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

Freiburg will be looking to secure a victory in this Baden-Württemberg derby, to return to winning ways after three games without one in all competitions.

Christian Streich's side have enjoyed an extremely successful campaign in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Europa League but recent matches could put a small hitch in it.

Draws with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach have seen them fall out of the Champions League places while a defeat to Juventus on Thursday night, leaves them with an uphill battle to make the Europa League quarter-finals.

This however shows how far the club has come over a short period of time and the success that Streich has brought to Freiburg. Both Bundesliga teams mentioned, are historically more established than the men from South-West Germany but have struggled in comparison this year.

This leads onto Freiburg's opponents on Sunday, Hoffenheim who have been on a torrid run of form. Their last win came on the 14th October against a Schalke team that were seriously struggling in the Autumn.

And despite replacing Andre Breitenreiter with Pellegrino Matarazzo, they have lost their first four games since the American took over. To make matters worse, they've taken one point from their previous ten matches.

A change of form is required immediately if Hoffenheim are to stay in the Bundesliga. But Die Kraichgauer are currently embroiled in one of the most fascinating relegation battles the league has seen in years.

They find themselves on the same number of points (19) as Bochum, Schalke and Stuttgart while Hertha Berlin sit outside the relegation zone on 20.

Team News

SC Freiburg

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is the only certain absentee for Sunday's hosts as the Ghanaian has an ACL issue. While Woo-Yeong Jeong and Michael Gregoritsch have both been ill but stand a chance of taking part.

TSG Hoffenheim

One in and one out on the suspension front for Hoffenheim as Dennis Geiger returns but Christoph Baumgartner misses out after picking up his fifth yellow card of the signing.

As for injuries, Grischa Prömel and Jacob Bruun Larsen are ruled out but Kasper Dolberg and Robert Skov could play on Sunday.

Likely lineups

SC Freiburg

Flekken; Kübler, Gulde, Ginter, Günter; Eggestein, Höfler; Grifo, Doan, Höler; Gregoritsch

TSG Hoffenheim

Baumann; Akpoguma, Kabak, Vogt; Kaderábek, Delaney, Geiger, Skov; Bischof, Kramaric; Bebou

Key players

SC Freiburg

Ritsu Doan achieved worldwide recognition with his performances for Japan at the World Cup. His goal against Germany certainly brought up a talking point between Doan and his teammates, especially some like Matthias Ginter and Christian Günter who were part of Die Nationalmannschaft's squad.

Getty: Christian Verheyen

Although, the 24-year-old is not a prolific goal scorer he is an extremely nimble presence and can wriggle his way around opposition defenders. He often plays off the right wing for Freiburg as he is able to cut in onto his left.

With the more potent goalscoring threat coming from the left flank in the shape of Vincenzo Grifo. Doan offers an alternative weapon with his dribbling that could cause Hoffenheim serious problems on Sunday.

TSG Hoffenheim

If Matarazzo has any hopes of keeping Hoffenheim up , he will be relying on Andrej Kramaric rediscovering his goalscoring touch. The Croatian has struggled over the past year and a half.

Only scoring six goals last season while he has five this term. This contrasts significantly from his 2020/21 campaign where he hit the back of the net on 20 occasions.

The 31-year-old continues to play a withdrawn role behind a central striker, both Dolberg and Ihlas Bebou have occupied this position in recent weeks with very little luck. Will Kramaric's fortunes change this weekend ?

Match Details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the Schwarzwald Stadion in Freiburg.

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 14:30 GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch ?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football YouTube.

You can also follow all the news and views right here with VAVEL.