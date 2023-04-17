Stefano Pioli's Milan ready for "exhilarating" Champions League clash

Stefano Pioli's AC side are looking to reach the Champions League Semi Final, and potentially set up a mouthwatering Derby D'Italia (Photo by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Carrying a narrow lead into the second leg of their all-Italian UEFA Champions League Quarter Final, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has his eyes on the next round which could potentially set up a mouthwatering Derby D'Italia against city rivals Internazionale.

An Ismaël Bennacer first-half strike at the San Siro sealed the Rossoneri's advantage over Napoli just ten days after dismantling their southern opposition 4-0 away in a Serie A fixture.

Pioli mentioned the past games speaking to the press ahead of the match-up at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, saying: "In both matches, (Serie A and Champions League) as this is the third game against Napoli in the last number of days, both teams have caused problems for the opposition.

"Both teams have had goalscoring opportunities. The team that will win is the team that takes their chances because both sides were able to fashion opportunities in the first two games."

A "significant run" for Milan

Fans of AC were forced to sit through seven successive campaigns of finishing outside of the top four in the Italian top flight before the experienced Pioli joined.

He guided them to a second-placed finish in his first full season in charge before winning the league in his second complete campaign. Despite sitting fourth, and 22 points off of first-placed Napoli, the Fiorentina playing legend was quick to point out how far his side have come to lead to a UEFA Champions League Quarter Final appearance.

The league is at the back of his mind for the time being, as he admitted that "We’re here to be involved in the Champions League. We’re taking things one game at a time, we’re thinking about this competition.

"It would be a really significant run given where we’ve come from, where we’ve started from. It all began three years ago and now we’re competing for an opportunity to make it to the semi-finals."

The away support will be hoping they enjoy their evening as much as they did just 16 days ago. (Photo by Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)

How to face free-scoring Napoli

Runaway leaders and top scorers in Serie A with a 14-point lead and having scored 17 more goals than the team with the next-highest goal tally, Napoli are clearly not an easy side to face.

Over-defending is not part of Tuesday night's visitors' plans, with Pioli saying "Yes absolutely (it would be a mistake to defend), we have a very small lead against a side who hadn’t lost in 12 matches in the Champions League. This year they’ve scored 3 to 4 goals on average against Liverpool, Ajax, Rangers and Frankfurt. We need to play our own game, we need to play as a team and we need to manage possession as well as we can when we have it as it will be very important for us."

In their Champions League run this season, I Ciucciarelli have only failed to find the back of the net on two occasions - with one of those games being the first leg of their quarter-final.

They knocked Frankfurt out of the Round of 16 with an aggregate score of 5-0 and stunned Ajax and Liverpool by scoring six at the Johan Cruyff Arena and putting four past the Premier League outfit in Naples.

The Serie A outfit stunned Liverpool fans far and wide by putting four past the Reds. (Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

A prospect of extra time and penalties

There is every chance that this tie could go the full hog, especially with UEFA's recent removal of the away goals rule. Tuesday's visitors are clinging onto a slim lead, and their manager discussed who would be better suited to having to play extra time.

"Both teams will be ready (to potentially play 120 minutes), both teams have a huge goal in front of their eyes. It’s a very difficult and exhilarating match and both teams will give it everything. Both sides have the ability to produce a great performance, we need to produce a top-class display and we believe we have the scope to do that."

He also discussed penalties and the possibility that goalkeeper Mike Maignan may have to take a spot kick, saying "We have practised them as we always do in this competition, but I haven’t thought about where I’d put Maignan as a penalty taker!"

Mike Maignan most recently put his penalty saving skills to test on the international stage for France against The Netherlands. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Playing in the Neapolitan atmosphere

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is known for its stunning atmosphere, especially when Napoli are playing in Europe and the AC manager was relishing the opportunity to play a Champions League tie under the lights in Naples.

“I think it’s always nice to be involved in fixtures such as these because of the atmosphere that there is in the stadium. Of course it will motivate the Napoli players but it will also get our juices flowing. We have a very minor advantage due to the first leg result and we need to create a top-class performance", he declared.

Asked if he would surprise the home fans and team with their tactics, he answered conservatively, saying "there will be some tweaks and changes tomorrow night. Napoli set up differently in Milan in the Champions League compared to how they did in the match that we won in Napoli in the league. It might be different in personal and it might be different in the way we set up."