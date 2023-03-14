Porto 0-0 Inter Milan: Post Match Player Ratings

A Romelu Lukaku goal in the first leg between Porto and Inter Milan was the decisive moment in the tie as both sides played out a stalemate in the second leg at the Estadio Do Dragao.

In a game that had few and far chances between, a defensive masterclass from Simone Inzaghi's side meant Porto were unable to find a telling breakthrough.

Notable chances in the game saw Edin Dzeko be denied by a strong Diogo Costa save in the first half, whilst the combination of a terrific Andre Onana fingertip save and the crossbar denied the Portuguese side an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

The Italian side will now await to see who they will face in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League when the draw takes place on March 17th in Switzerland.

Here are the player ratings from the stalemate in Portugal.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Diogo Costa - 7

Provided calmness on the ball and the occasional superb pass, whilst also denying Dzeko with a strong hand in the first half to keep the score level.

Pepe - 6

The Brazilian full-back was Porto's most effective player going forward, and put in some inviting crosses into the box, but was dismissed after receiving a second yellow late in the second half.

Fabio Cardoso - 6

Helped keep Lautaro Martinez and Dzeko quiet for the majority of the game and made 11 recoveries.

Ivan Marcano - 6

Was the experienced head at the back for Portuguese side, and progressed the ball well making six passes into the final third of the pitch.

Zaidu Sanusi - 5

Couldn't find much space to operate from full-back, and failed to provide an effective option high up the pitch.

Stephen Eustaquio - 6

The Canadian struggled to get involved in the game and was ineffective out on the right for Porto.

Mateus Uribe - 7

The experienced midfielder kept the ball well for the Portuguese side and progressed the ball effectively, making ten passes into the final third.

Marko Grujic - 6

On loan from Liverpool, Marko Grujic had an opportunity to impress on the biggest stage, but struggled to get a foothold on the game throughout.

Wenderson Galeno - 5

Offered little in the second half after having a few sightings at goal in the first period of the game.

Evanilson - 6

Had a few sharp movements in the first half but for large parts of the game was isolated alongside Mehdi Taremi.

Mehdi Taremi - 6

Was largely isolated throughout but was denied by a superb tip onto the post by Onana in the last minutes of the game.

Mehdi Taremi during Porto v Inter Milan. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Andre Franco (70') - 5

Didn't manage to impact the game off the bench after struggling to get on the ball in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch.

Toni Martinez (70') - 5

Brought on to provide another goal threat for Porto, the Spaniard received little service and didn't have a sight at goal.

Wendell (85') - N/A

Danny Loader (85') - N/A

Andre Onana - 8

A calm and assuring performance from the Cameroon international. Never made a mistake and made a superb save onto the post in the last minutes to see Inter through to the Quarter-Finals.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7

Forced off due to injury late in the game but was a rock at the back for the Italian outfit, providing security throughout.

Francesco Acerbi - 7

Despite his age the Italian showed his experience alongside compatriots Matteo Darmian and Alessandro Bastoni, providing a solid display as a part of the back three.

Matteo Darmian - 8

The former Manchester United defender was superb defensively for Inter, throwing himself at every shot at goal, and allowed no openings down his side of the pitch.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

+

Denzel Dumfries - 6

Allowed less freedom than he typically gets under Inzaghi, the Dutchman had little impact going forward but remained solid in an excellent defensive performance from the Italians.

Federico Dimarco - 6

Couldn't manage to get high up the pitch for the visitors but was defensively solid.

Nicolo Barella - 7

The best of the midfield three for Inter. Did well to keep possession and drove forward with the ball on multiple occasions before being replaced by Marcelo Brozovic late on.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 6

Typically impactful, the Turk didn't manage to leave his usual stamp on the game but still was able to create a few chances and kept possession well.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6

The former Arsenal and Man United midfielder was unable to put on display his create abilities as a part of a midfield three but worked tirelessly alongside Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Edin Dzeko - 6

The Bosnian remained relatively quiet throughout and had a first half effort denied by Costa, but provided an effective outlet for Inter on the break.

Lautaro Martinez - 6

Isolated for much of the match, the World Cup winner had no real sight at goal throughout, but retained the ball superbly when necessary and improved slightly when Lukaku was introduced.

Substitutes:

Danilo D'Ambrosio (70') - 6

Provided energy off the bench but didn't have much impact at either end of the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku (70') - 6

A completely different option to Dzeko, the man who got the tie clinching goal in the first leg used his body well and almost set up Martinez late on.

Lukaku celebrating the winning goal in the first leg. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Stefan De Vrij (74') - 6

After replacing the injured Bastoni, the Dutchman filled in well and helped ensure Inter remained solid for the final 15 minutes of the game.

Marcelo Brozovic (80') - 6

The Croatian provided a calming influence in midfield for the final ten minutes, but at times held onto the ball for too long which invited more pressure onto his side.

Milan Skriniar (80') - 6

Replacing the excellent Darmian on the night, Milan Skriniar along with Stefan De Vrij off the bench maintained a compact Inter backline to see out the victory.