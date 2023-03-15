Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool: Post-Match Player Ratings

The current Champions League holders staved off Liverpool, with a crushing 6-2 aggregate victory over the Reds saw Madrid claim a quarter final spot.

Despite Liverpool doing reasonably well to thwart Real Madrid’s threats, the lack of attacking impetus showed any chances, despite how slim, of coming back was ridiculed.

Real hit the front with ten minutes remaining as Vinicius Jr scuffed the first effort, before managing to play across Karim Benzema and a routine finish furthered the cushion.

Here’s the player ratings from tonight’s clash at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois - 8

Thibaut Courtois excelled for Real Madrid - (Photo: Richard Sellers/GETTY Images)

It was another stern display against Liverpool by Courtois and despite being largely untested in the first half, he denied many Liverpool chances in the first half. Nunez’s low drive was splendidly denied before a drilled effort by Cody Gakpo was relatively easy to parry away, but one that needed pushing away.

Dani Carvajal - 6

Carvajal was relatively quiet during the game, but kept Gakpo relatively mute when he could catch up with the Dutch. He got up on occasions and he done his job he needed to do, before being subbed.

Eder Militao - 7

Militao done the job he needed to do, ​​solidly denying ant dangerous Liverpool threat going forward.

Antonio Rudiger - 7

Rudiger mopped up many Liverpool attacks, including Mo Salah when he was destined to be clean through. He also claimed another fine tackle, denying Nunez. Rudiger looked shaky at times but mostly, he looked defensively astute.

Nacho Fernandez - 7

Again, Nacho was defensively sound, allowing minimal opportunities to come down his side. He was very dependable.

Luka Modric - 8

The Croatian was dependable for Real, controlling the flow of the game and looked flawless when retrieving the possession.

Eduardo Camavinga - 8

Camavinga was extremely unfortunate to see his shot tipped onto the bar after a fine save by Allison, and alongside Kroos and Modric, he was outstanding.

Toni Kroos - 8

Similar to Kamavinga and Modric, Kroos was outstanding and looked calm when retrieving the ball and passing out, showing his experienced head.

Federico Valverde - 7

Kept his counterpart Andy Robertson firmly back, as Valverde laid siege down the left hand side.

Karim Benzema - 8

Real Madrid’s goal-scorer, Karim Benzema - (Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GETTY Images)

Took his gaping chance when it came, but missed plenty. He proved a real menace for the Liverpool back-line and the Ballan D’Or winner netted the winning strike. Although, an ankle injury could keep him out for weeks.

Vinicius Jr - 8

Another that was denied by a splendid Allison stop and he caused Trent Alexander-Arnold nightmares down the right hand side. Ended with an assist and he chalked up another huge performance against the Reds.

Substitutes

SUB: Dani Ceballos (82' for Modric) - N/A

SUB: Rodrygo (82' for Benzema) - N/A

SUB: Marco Asensio (84' for Vinicius) - N/A

SUB: Aurelien Tchouameni (84' for Kroos) - N/A

SUB: Lucas Vazquez (86' for Carvajal) - N/A

Allison - 9

Liverpool’s best player, Allison - (Photo: Eurasia Sport Images/GETTY Images)

By far and away Liverpool’s man of the match, the Brazilian was outstanding this evening. Some fine saves, including one from Vinicius’ point blank range shot and Camavinga’s long ranged strike as well as many more, it would be hard to imagine what would have happened if anyone other than Allison was in between the sticks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4

The Liverpool right-back was given the run round by Vinicius, with plenty of vulnerabilities on show. Despite some good blocks, it was marred by the many lack of consciousness and plenty of hospital balls. It wasn’t his finest display

Ibrahima Konate - 7

His reading of the game was outstanding, a quick turn of pace and never really showed any threat of letting anything passed him.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6

Looked solid for the most part, bouncing off his centre back partner Konate and covered for the full backs plenty of times. Although, he ought to have done better for the goal.

Andrew Robertson - 7

Ventured up the field many times and was made into a makeshift winger at times. Injected leases of creativity.

Fabinho - 5

Mopped up some opportunities in a rather isolated part of the Liverpool midfield, but was careless in possession plenty of times.

James Milner - 7

An experienced head showed, as he wasn’t afraid to get stuck in when needed. Milner ran himself into the ground.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Another who ran himself into the ground, but after some solid displays in the Madrid defence, he wasn’t able to deliver some of his magic. Some poor balls showed as well, with his final touch questionable also.

Cody Gakpo - 7

The Dutch was involved in both ends of the pitch in the first half, with a goal-saving tackle in the first as well as a great chance that was thwarted by Courtois. When he was shafted to the left wing second half, his involvement in the game lessened.

Darwin Nunez - 7

Looked lively throughout and was another who was a victim of a fine Courtois save, after being slotted through in the seven minute with his low drive thwarted.

Diogo Jota - 5

Jota’s involvement was minimal throughout, with nothing really falling to him.

Substitutes

SUB: Roberto Firmino (57' for Nunez) - 5/10

A rather nothing cameo when introduced, with the highlight a fine tackle Iate into the game.

SUB: Harvey Elliott (57' for Jota) - 6/10

Breathed a lease of life into the Liverpool engine room.

SUB: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (73' for Milner) - 5/10

A few mazy runs and plenty of life, but a rather rare outing.

SUB: Fabio Carvalho (90+2' for Gakpo) - N/A

SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (90+2' for Robertson) - N/A

Almost gave a penalty away which was rightfully chalked off, and a yellow to go with it late on.