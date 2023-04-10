Guardiola takes inspiration from Nicklaus and Jordan in City quest

Talk of Arsenal’s slip up in the Premier League title race was minimal at the Manchester City training base on Monday. Mikel Arteta’s team may have dropped two points from a winning position at Liverpool to truly ignite the title race, but City staff were more concerned with the job at hand.

There was a clear-minded focus at the Etihad training complex as City prepared for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening — perhaps signifying the club’s determination to finally get over the line in this competition.

Hope of a fifth league title under Pep Guardiola have grown a little bolder for City as they now sit six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand and the prospect of hosting the leaders at home at the end of the month. But achieving an inaugural success in Europe — a task at which City have regularly fell short in recent seasons — remains the primary target.

Guardiola didn’t even watch Arsenal’s 2-2 draw and instead opted to spend Sunday afternoon studying footage of Bayern while also watching the golf. His compatriot Jon Rahm claimed the Masters title at Augusta and the 52-year-old City manager, a keen golfer, likened his team’s experience in Europe to the conquests of other high-profile sportsmen.

City are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the sixth successive season and have advanced out of this stage of the competition in the past two seasons only to be denied by Chelsea in the 2021 final and Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals.

Guardiola pointed out that even Jack Nicklaus, who won a record 18 majors in golf but finished second a further 19 times, and basketball great Michael Jordan failed to win more honours than they actually did secure in their hugely successful careers.

“We tried last season, the season before, we tried three seasons ago, every single season but there are teams that you face that are also good and they want to win,” Guardiola said.

Getty: Paul Ellis

“I like to be in the Premier League where we are, I like to be in the FA Cup and in the semi-finals and being here again. That is my dream, to live it again. To be here in front of you in a Champions League competition.

“Yesterday, it was the Masters. How many Masters has Jack Nicklaus played or majors has he played in his career? In 30 or 40 years as a golfer of four majors? How many wins out of 130? Eighteen wins out of 130. Wow. He loses more than he wins.

“That is sport. In football, in golf, in basketball, Michael Jordan the best athlete for me in basketball, won six NBA titles out of 16 years. He loses more than he wins.

“All games are so difficult. What is important is to be here, compete well, do our best, knowing that we have to be perfect to try to get a good result to go to Germany [for the second leg]. No more than that.

“I live my profession that way. After that if I lose I lose. I’m not perfect. I’m not good. Every time I touch it is always going to do.

“What is important is still we are there, and still after winning what we won last season but that is my biggest compliment that I can give as a team as an organisation, and we are still there.”

'Premier League form counts for nothing in Europe'

This evening’s quarter-final not only brings Guardiola up against his former team but also the manager who denied City in the 2021 final. Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to a 1-0 success in his first season in charge of the west London club.

Now, the German coach is at the helm of the reigning Bundesliga champions after Julian Nagelsmann was sacked during the international break.

“I was sad but I congratulated him and Chelsea for the victory. It happened,” Guardiola said of the final defeat two seasons ago. “I reviewed the game a month later. It was not as bad as I thought but it was not at all a good enough performance to win it.

Getty: Anadolu Agency

“It was a tight, tight game like they always were against Chelsea in that period but we forget it and try again.”

Ruben Dias, the City defender, added: “A wise man once said to me, we didn’t lose the final we just got one step closer. I keep these words close to me. Every year it’s about getting closer and closer. We’re still in the pursuit and we’ll keep fighting.”

Bayern have won their first two league games under Tuchel, positioning the Munich club in the driving seat to claim a 10th consecutive German title. Guardiola called Tuchel a “creative manager” and praised the team’s “very good attacking players” whose impact City will try to limit.

As the City players were put through their paces yesterday afternoon the mood will no doubt have been positive as well as focussed. The manager has a full squad to choose from, apart from Phil Foden who is still recovering from appendix surgery, and his team are on a 12-game unbeaten run, winning all of their last eight matches and playing their best football of the season thus far.

“What I can say is that the players react really well,” Guardiola added. “In this competition it’s not about the form in the Premier League. What counts is how you perform in the 90 minutes.

"It doesn’t matter what you did three days ago, you have to be perfect in the 95 minutes. Tomorrow night, we must be ready.” A major title is at stake.