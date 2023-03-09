Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan (0-1): Post-Match Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of a second cup competition in eight days as they failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit against AC Milan by drawing 0-0 at home.

Spurs entered the game knowing they needed to beat the Italian champions to at least force the game to extra-time, although approached it like the tie was already wrapped up.

Newly-returned Mike Maignan was rarely called into action for the Rossoneri but made an important save in stoppage time to repel Harry Kane's goal-bound header.

Divock Origi came close to haunting Spurs yet again, only for his effort 1-on-1 with Fraser Forster to come crashing off the inside of the post.

Tottenham's attentions now turn to Nottingham Forest in the league, in order to maintain fourth spot, whereas AC Milan host Salernitana on Monday night.

Here are the player ratings for the game:

Fraser Forster - 7.5/10

Rarely called upon but made some important stops when needed. Strong at the near post and held on to the ball well, but distribution was distinctly average (at best).

Emerson Royal - 6.5/10

Another decent showing from the Brazilian, who looks like a different player since the arrival of Pedro Porro. Made some darting runs into the final third, however, his final execution was typically poor.

Cristian Romero - 3/10

What was he thinking? On his day, the World Cup winner is one of the best centre-halves around but he has really failed to live up to those plaudits in recent weeks. Completely rash and reckless in both the yellow card offences, effectively limiting Tottenham's slim hopes of progression to zero. Nine yellow cards in eleven games (second bookable offence on two occasions) - so poor.

Clement Lenglet - 5/10

A really, really poor defender. Composed and accurate with the ball at his feet but just feels like a liability and a position to target. Covered for Dier in the centre of the back three but did not need to do much due to Milan's understandably passive approach.

Ben Davies - 5.5/10

The best of a bad bunch? We must not forget that Tottenham did actually keep a clean sheet. Decent defensively, but caused a lot of attacks to break down in the final third when he did saunter forward. Also guilty of conceding possession cheaply in the closing stages.

Ivan Perisic - 5/10

Absolutely not the right fit for an Antonio Conte system anymore. Does not have the pace or power to get the better of the majority of right-backs and his attacking output has been a shadow of his former self in previous years; another mundane performance which has epitomised his time at N17. Rightfully subbed in the 53rd minute.

Oliver Skipp - 5/10

Have always had the feeling that the youngster has been overhyped by the Tottenham fanbase. Whilst he opened his Spurs account with a scorcher against Chelsea, ten days prior to the match, Skipp looked out of his depth against Milan. Sarr was arguably Spurs' best player in the reverse fixture, and Skipp did not justify a starting spot.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 6/10

Showed some creative endeavour and got Tottenham ticking, but nowhere near enough to turn the tie around. General feeling is that he greatly misses his Uruguayan counterpart and that he has not clicked with Skipp. Most passes completed in the match with 60, if that is a bonus?

Dejan Kulusevski - 4/10

Like many, Kulusevski has been way off the mark since the World Cup. The Swede's greatest asset since arriving at Spurs had always been his pinpoint deliveries and clever decision making, where has that gone? 20% crossing accuracy, zero successful dribbles, another poor night.

Heung-Min Son - 4/10

Hopeless, unfortunately, as he has been all season. His pace has gone, his touch has gone and his killer instinct has gone. Absolutely did not justify a starting spot as Danjuma's name was murmured around the ground. As weeks continue to go by, it seems to be getting more apparent that Son's glory days really have gone by.

Harry Kane - 5.5/10

Dropped deep to get involved but was not helped by his teammates around him. Perhaps should have scored from a couple of headed attempts but found very little room in between the resolute Rossoneri backline.

Substitutes

Pedro Porro - 5.5/10

Have Spurs been crying out for the wrong man? Another below-par showing from the Spaniard who failed to have a meaningful impact on the game. His crosses were slightly better than the other widemen but realistically, Tottenham should be demanding much more from their £40m man.

Richarlison - 5/10

Hopeless, again. Never looks like he is in complete control of the ball and is not a forward who gets you off your feet. He may feel that his comments regarding his lack of play time are fair, but the Brazilian has not provided any evidence to back those claims up.

Davinson Sanchez - 6/10

Performance? Fine. Correct option? Absolutely not. Spurs stared European elimination directly in the eye and Conte did not seem to care one bit. Lucas and Danjuma, arguably the best ball carriers at the club, rotted on the bench whilst the stubborn Italian opted to bring on a centre-back. Completely nonsensical and brought upon comparisons to Nuno's substitution against Manchester United in his final game in charge. Is the end near? Most Spurs fans hope so.

Mike Maignan - 8/10

Excellent and assured performance from the returning Frenchman. Vital stops to deny Kane's header and Hojbjerg's near-post attempt (albeit ones he was expected to make) but the 'keeper never looked like being troubled one bit.

Junior Messias - 5/10

Did not adjust to the makeshift right-wing-back role and really should have put Milan in front in the first half, only to drag a right-footed attempt well wide of Forster's post. Subbed due to an injury.

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

Convincing from the 22-year-old who covered Messias well and never always looked to win the battle against Son. Tottenham tried to overload the left-hand side on occasions with Perisic and Davies, too, but Kalulu was never in any real danger.

Malick Thiaw - 7.5/10

Another centre-half who plays well beyond his years and marshalled the the backline. Milan's young defence is certainly something to keep an eye on in the future.

Fikayo Tomori - 9/10

Man of the match and a happy return to London after his shaky showing against his old club, Chelsea, in the group stage. Won 100% of his tackles (three) and an 88% pass accuracy. Bullied Kulusevski and did not give Kane a sniff.

Theo Hernandez - 8.5 /10

Excellent wing-back. Made the joint-most tackles in the match (with Tomori) and won the most duels. Even on the rare occasion where he may have been slightly misplaced positionally, his electric pace allowed him to recover.

Sandro Tonali - 7.5/10

The Italian had the best passing percentage out of anyone on the pitch and just kept things ticking for Milan. Complemented Krunic splendidly and forced Spurs to try and work things out wide.

Rade Krunic - 7/10

Perhaps an unsung hero in this Milan side as I can not recall many instances of Krunic doing anything especially good or bad. An 87% pass rate suggests his importance to the team and provided stable covering for the defence.

Brahim Diaz - 8/10

Such a tricky forward who was a constant threat for Milan, hence why the Spaniard was the joint-most fouled player on the pitch (4); Tottenham simply could not contain him. Did the important part in the first leg.

Rafael Leao - 8/10

Has an aura about him where you can just tell that the Portuguese man will be a star. Manipulates the ball so seamlessly and effortlessly, coupled with such a strong, tall frame. Spurs were forced to bring most of their attention upon him which opened up spaces for others. Most chances created, joint-most fouled, brilliant footballer.

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Whilst the former Arsenal and Chelsea marksman would have loved to have got one over Spurs, the opportunities rarely arose and he was largely isolated in a Milan side which prioritised defensive stability and attacking intuition.

Substitutes

Alexis Saelemaekers - 6.5/10

Brought on for the injured Messias and did a fine job in repelling any threat down his side

Divock Origi - 5/10

Very nearly repeated the 2019 final heroics by haunting Tottenham again, only for the Belgian's golden chance to come bouncing back off the post - one that really should have converted.

Ismael Bennacer - N/A

Ante Rebic - N/A