AC Milan 1-0 Napoli: Bennacer strike edges out Napoli

Italian champions-elect, Napoli, fall to a 1-0 first-leg defeat to seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan on a costly evening for the visitors.

Amid an Italian renaissance, with three teams in the last eight for the first time since 2006, these two European heavyweights locked horns as they hoped to take an advantage into the second leg.

This was Napoli's first-ever Champions League quarter-final while their opponents were in the last eight for the first time in 11 years, the last time they got past this stage they lifted the trophy in 2007.

Napoli made the better start with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia having an impressive opening 15 minutes in which he should have capitalised on poor Milan defending to put his side 1-0 up.

But Milan stood strong and had their reward when Ismael Bennacer rifled in the opener just before half-time as the hosts finished the half strongly.

Napoli struggled to create any clearcut opportunities with the visitors missing Victor Osimhen. Their night went from bad to worse when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off and Kim Min Jae picked up a booking which means he will miss the second leg.

The sides will meet again next Tuesday where they will battle for a spot in the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Story of the match

Stefano Pioli made three changes from the side that knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League a month ago. Pioli shifted to a back four with Davide Calabria and Simon Kjær coming into the backline.

Napoli were without their talismanic striker Osimhen through injury with Eljif Elmas preferred to Giacomo Raspadori; Hirving Lozano was preferred to Matteo Politano, with Luciano Spalletti only making two changes from the side that cruised past Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16.

Napoli were quick out the blocks and should have been ahead in the opening minute. AC Milan made a meal of it, with Rade Krunic and Kjær failing to clear their lines, with the Bosnian's half-hearted clearance falling straight to Kvaratskhelia, but the Georgian couldn't lift his effort into the net and his effort was blocked on the line.

Napoli's electric start continued as former Fulham midfielder Anguissa lined up a long-range effort from the edge of the box, but Mike Maignan palmed over his bar comfortably.

The visitors continued to look dangerous going forward as Piotr Zielinski fired a vicious effort towards goal from the effort as the Pole stung the gloves of the Frenchman in the net.

As the tempo of the game calmed, Milan looked to spring a venomous attack as Rafael Leao darted from his own half into Napoli's box, but with acres of space, the winger dragged his effort wide of the right post. The Portuguese international should have done better, and he knew it, as Leao smashed the corner post into pieces in frustration.

The home side began to get a foothold in the game and drew first blood as Bennacer slammed the hosts ahead after some good work from Brahim Diaz. Alex Meret got a leg to the Algerian's shot but his effort was too powerful for the Italian.

The Serie A leaders were rattled and could have been heading into the break two goals behind as Kjær's bullet header rattled Meret's bar with the Italian glancing back in relief. The goalkeeper was nowhere near it. The half ended with a bite to it with the two teams clashing.

Napoli started the second half with a similar vigour as they did in the first, and Elmas almost had the equaliser when his flicked header almost caught Maignan out as it looped over him, but the Frenchman tipped it over the bar.

Similarly to the first half Napoli ran out of steam and AC Milan looked to control the game and take a lead to Naples.

Napoli's night went from bad to worse when Anguissa picked up two bookings in quick succession and was sent off after lunging in on Theo Hernandez. That means they will be without the midfielder in the second leg.

Could it get worse for Napoli? Yes. Korean international picked up a very soft booking after leaning into Alexis Saelemakers when heading the ball. That booking means he will also miss the second leg. This was turning into a torrid night for Napoli.

Player of the Match

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

The French goalkeeper secured back to back clean sheets in the Champions League tonight. We could still be playing now and Napoli would not have scored.

Maignan exuded confidence all night and made difficult work look easy. Will be key when Milan travel to Naples next week.

