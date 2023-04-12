Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Madrid take comfortable lead into second leg

Asensio celebrates with his team after making it 2-0. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid take a comfortable two-goal lead into the second leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals after a 2-0 win at home to Chelsea.

Goals from Karim Benzema, substitute Marco Asensio, and a clean sheet from former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois means Madrid will be favourites at Stamford Bridge next week.

Chelsea will also be without left-back Ben Chilwell after he was given a straight red card for pulling back Rodrygo as he raced through on goal.

The result means that Frank Lampard is still waiting for his first win as interim manager at Chelsea after replacing Graham Potter last week.

Story of the Match

Real Madrid manager and former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti left two of his former Chelsea players Antonio Rudiger and Eden Hazard on the bench while former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois started. Ancelotti also made two changes to the side that beat Liverpool in the Last 16 of the Champions League.

Alongside Rudiger, Nacho also dropped to the bench and they were replaced in the starting 11 by David Alaba and Rodrygo.

Frank Lampard appeared to be a bit more conservative in his second game in interim charge of The Blues by going to a three-at-the-back formation.

Lampard also made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Wolves on Saturday with N'golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell who replace Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz.

The game took place exactly one year after Chelsea were knocked out at the Bernabeu. And The Blues started well as they looked to take a positive result back to London for the second leg.

Twice within the first five minutes, Chelsea cut the Madrid defence open, but they could not make the most of their opportunities with Joao Felix forcing a good save out of Courtois.

Both sides looked like they could cause problems for the opposition defence and both Wesley Fofana and Eduardo Camavinga picked up early yellow cards as they tried to stop an opposition counterattack.

After the initial scare from the visitors, Madrid settled down and started to boss the game. In particular, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior looked lively and put Chelsea under pressure.

And midway through the first half, Madrid were ahead. A simple ball over the top of the defence for Vinicius was volleyed towards goal and Kepa Arrizabalaga could only parry the ball into the path of Karim Benzema who tapped the ball into an empty net to make it 1-0.

After going a goal down, Chelsea didn't capitulate and could have been level straight from the kick-off. Reece James put a cross into the box from the right for Raheem Sterling but Courtois kept the shot out.

Once they had taken the lead, Madrid looked to capitalise and score another. But for the rest of the first half, Chelsea restricted them to long-range efforts and half-chances and went into half-time just one goal behind.

Neither boss decided to make a change at half time but Lampard was forced into an early change to his back line after the break as Kalidou Koulibaly pulled up with an injury after a sprint back towards the goal and he was replaced by Cucurella.

Chelsea go a man down

To make matters worse for Chelsea they were down to ten men soon after. A long ball over the top put Rodrygo goal side and through on goal and he was pulled down by Chilwell and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Alaba tried to add insult to injury but Kepa was equal to the free kick and kept it out.

The red card forced Lampard into a tactical change and to sure things up at the back he replaced both his forwards, Felix and Sterling with Havertz and Trevor Chalobah.

Ancelotti made some changes of his own as he looked to sure up his team's position with Asensio and Rudiger replacing Camavinga and Rodrygo.

And within three minutes of the change, Asensio had doubled the home side's lead.

Chelsea were caught short at a defensive corner and they were all chatting while Madrid took a shot corner and Vinicius played the ball to Asensio on the edge of the box who nutmegged Fofana with his shot and it found the net to make it 2-0.

After the second goal, it was damage limitation for Chelsea as they looked to take a respectable scoreline back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

And Chelsea showed good character to stay in the game and make it difficult for Madrid. They prevented the game from flowing freely and they will be heartened by how they reacted to going a man down.

Madrid could have made the scoreline even more flattering as they entered stoppage time as Kepa punched a cross straight out to Benzema but his header went over the bar.

And despite winning the game 2-0 Madrid will know that there is room for improvement in their performance in the second leg.

Player of the Match - Vinicius Junior

It was a lively performance from the Real Madrid attacker this evening and he was one of the better Madrid attackers.

He made Wesley Fofana's night uncomfortable in the first five minutes when he went past him and Fofana had to take an early yellow card and then Vinicius had the better of him for the rest of the game.

To add to his performance, Vinicius walks away with two assists as he had a hand in both goals.