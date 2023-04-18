Four things we learnt from Chelsea's defeat against Real Madrid

Chelsea's hopes of advancing in the Champions League were crushed after they suffered a humbling 4-0 aggregate loss to defending champions Real Madrid. Their 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the second leg ended any chance of salvaging silverware from a tumultuous season.

Rodrygo's first goal came in the 58th minute, after a lightning-quick Madrid counterattack, and effectively put the tie to bed.

The Brazilian then sealed the deal with another simple finish in the 80th minute after Federico Valverde danced past Chelsea's defence. Stamford Bridge was silenced by the second goal, highlighting Madrid's dominance throughout the match.

Rodrygo shines in the knockout stages yet again

While both teams had several star players on the pitch, it was Real Madrid's Rodrygo who stole the show and highlighted his ability to shine in the knockout stages once again. His agility and speed were on full display throughout the match, as he continually challenged Chelsea's defence and created opportunities for his team.

Real Madrid's first goal of the night was once again thanks to Rodrygo's brilliance, as he raced past Chelsea's defenders and eventually slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kepa with ease.

This was not the first time Rodrygo has shown his ability to perform in the knockout stages of the Champions League. In the previous season, he shone for Real Madrid when they needed him most.

Rodrygo's performance in tonight's match was a testament to his talent and potential. As a young player, he has already made a significant impact on one of the biggest stages in world football. With his speed, technical ability and eye for goal, he is certainly a player to watch in the future of football.

(Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Courtois' stellar performance at the Bridge

Thibaut Courtois, who used to play for Chelsea before joining Real Madrid, faced intense pressure and scrutiny from the Chelsea fans. However, he rose to the occasion and produced a string of stunning saves throughout the game, denying the Blues any chance of scoring.

The Belgian international was in top form, showcasing his incredible reflexes and shot-stopping abilities. He made crucial saves from close and long-range efforts, frustrating Chelsea's attacking players.

Courtois' standout moment came at the end of the first half when he denied Chelsea's wing-back Marc Cucurella from close range. Cucurella had a golden opportunity to put Chelsea ahead, but Courtois made an acrobatic save to deny him.

Despite Chelsea dominating the possession and creating numerous chances, Courtois kept his composure, helping Real Madrid secure a clean sheet and progress to the next round.

Courtois' heroics in goal proved that he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Chelsea toothless in front of goal

Chelsea’s Champions League dream came to an end on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, resulting in a 4-0 aggregate defeat. The Blues were left to rue their missed chances, as they failed to convert any of their opportunities in front of goal, ultimately paying the price for their profligacy.

The match got off to an energetic start as the hosts pressed high up the pitch, causing the Real Madrid defence problems early on. However, despite their early dominance, the home side failed to take advantage of their opportunities, with Chelsea guilty of squandering a number of good chances.

Chelsea were unable to find a way back into the tie, and were eventually punished by Rodrygo's well-taken goal in the 80th minute. The Brazilian's strike effectively sealed the tie for Real Madrid, leaving Chelsea to reflect on what might have been had they been more clinical in front of goal.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lampard demonstrates lack of trust in new signings

Frank Lampard may come under scrutiny after he left several new signings on the bench for the game. With the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, João Felix, and Raheem Sterling left out of the starting lineup, many fans and pundits will now question Lampard's decision-making and lack of trust in his new players.

This decision may have raised some eyebrows, particularly considering the fact that Chelsea spent big money on these players in the summer transfer window.

It is clear that Lampard is under pressure to deliver results quickly, especially with the expectations surrounding the team this season with the money spent. However, if he continues to ignore his new signings and rely on his more established players, it could come back to haunt him in the long run. As the season continues, all eyes will be on Lampard to see if he can get the best out of the new signings.