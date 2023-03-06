Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Borussia Dortmund travel to Stamford Bridge as they face Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The Bundesliga outfit are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe, with Edin Terzic's side having won every game since the restart in Germany.

A 2-1 win last time out against title rivals RB Leipzig at the Signal Iduna Park outlines their title credentials. Goal difference is what separates leaders Bayern Munich from them in Germany's top flight, with Dortmund looking for their first league title since 2012.

Chelsea have had the complete opposite season to Dortmund. Graham Potter's side are currently 10th in the Premier League in what has been a poor campaign for the Blues to date.

Whilst they were victorious against Leeds United last time out at Stamford Bridge, it was just their second win this year and just their third win in the league since October.

They will have to come back from a goal down in this tie if they are to progress. Karim Adeyemi's second-half goal at Signal Iduna Park has given Dortmund the advantage, meaning Chelsea have got it all to do tomorrow night.

Team News

Terzic could have selection problems at full-back at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.

Julian Ryerson is out through suspension, whilst Mateu Morey and Julien Duranville both remain out. Marius Wolf and Raphael Guerreiro are likely to start for Dortmund.

A big miss for Terzic will be that of Karim Adeyemi, with the pacey forward in brilliant form of late. He went off injured against Hertha Berlin a few weeks ago, meaning Sebastien Haller is set to lead the line with Youssoufa Moukoko also out.

Gregor Kobel is a doubt for Dortmund having picked up a knock before the Leipzig game last time out. It could be a late call by Terzic as to whether Kobel starts, with Alexander Meyer in contention to take his place.

After scoring in his first 90 minutes since October, Wesley Fofana is likely to continue at the back for Chelsea.

However, Graham Potter is likely to still have several selection issues ahead of the UCL tie tomorrow.

Mason Mount is suspended due to accumulating too many yellow cards in Europe, albeit he may well have been out injured anyway.

N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta all remain out for the Blues, whilst Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja are all out in the long term.

Predicted Lineups

Meyer; Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Özcan; Reus, Brandt, Bellingham; Haller. (4-2-3-1)

Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Chilwell, Fernández, Kovacic, James; Mudryk, Havertz, Félix. (3-4-3)

Key Players

Borussia Dortmund - Nico Schlotterbeck

If Dortmund are to progress tomorrow night, a big part will be down to their defensive display in London.

With Nico Schlotterbeck, they have one of the most consistent performers in Europe this campaign.

In recent years, Borussia Dortmund have been known to concede several goals in games, something which has held them back from being successful.

However, this season has seen a completely different side when it comes to their backline. They have only conceded more than one goal in a game once since the World Cup break.

Schlotterbeck has played a big part in that. His pace combined with his aerial presence makes him a threat to any attacker in Europe, and he could cause problems for Chelsea tomorrow night.

Chelsea - João Félix

In the other camp, it will be all about scoring goals for Graham Potter's side, with the Blues needing to come from a goal down if they are to be successful on Tuesday evening.

One man who could make that happen is João Félix, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese forward has been positive in attack since arriving at the club, taking several shots on goal when the opportunity arises.

If Chelsea are to turn the tie around, he could play a significant role in that happening.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge in London.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST tomorrow evening.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and BTSport.com in the UK.

You can also follow all the news and views right here on VAVEL UK.